Chaparral Cheer Raffle '26

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Enter to win! One ticket is one chance!
$50 Penfold's Cafe and Bakery Gift Card
$50 Mad Madeline's Gift Card
$30 Our Matcha Place Gift Card
$60 Our Matcha Place Pink Hoodie
Total $190
Enter to win! One ticket is one chance!
$156 USS Midway SD admission for 4
$116 Museum of Illusions SD admission for 4
$50 Penfold's Cafe and Bakery Gift Card
$40 In n Out Meal Cards for 4
Total $362
Enter to win! One ticket is one chance!
$66 Mulligans Mini-golf passes for 4
$20 Mulligans Swag
$15 Mulligan Fun Card for 1 attraction and $5 bonus
$20 IQ Sound Bluetooth wireless earbuds
$40 Chik-fil-a free sandwich cards (exp. 3/31 Murrieta location)
Total $140
Enter to win! One ticket is one chance!
3 Canes Meal Cards
3 Lemonade Cards
Canes Cooler
Canes Shirt
Canes Plush Dog and other swag
Total $75
Enter to win! One ticket is one chance!
$75 Mad Madeline's Gift Card
$40 Pinot's Palette Gift Certificate
Total $115
Enter to win! One ticket is one chance!
$40 In n Out Meal Card
$30 Chipotle Meal Card w/free chips & guac.
$100 (12) Chik-fil-a Free Sandwich Cards (exp 3/31 Murrieta location)
Total $170
Enter to win! One ticket is one chance!
$50 San Diego Rooftop Cinema Certificate
Total $50
Enter to win! One ticket is one chance!
$600 Total Wine and More - Private Wine tasting class for 20!!!
Total $600
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