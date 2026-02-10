Chaparral High School Cheer and Stunt

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Chaparral High School Cheer and Stunt

About this raffle

Chaparral Cheer Raffle '26

A Taste of Old Town
$5

Enter to win! One ticket is one chance!


$50 Penfold's Cafe and Bakery Gift Card

$50 Mad Madeline's Gift Card

$30 Our Matcha Place Gift Card

$60 Our Matcha Place Pink Hoodie


Total $190

Burgers, Battleships & Brainteasers
$5

Enter to win! One ticket is one chance!


$156 USS Midway SD admission for 4

$116 Museum of Illusions SD admission for 4

$50 Penfold's Cafe and Bakery Gift Card

$40 In n Out Meal Cards for 4


Total $362

Family Fun Night Bundle
$5

Enter to win! One ticket is one chance!


$66 Mulligans Mini-golf passes for 4

$20 Mulligans Swag

$15 Mulligan Fun Card for 1 attraction and $5 bonus

$20 IQ Sound Bluetooth wireless earbuds

$40 Chik-fil-a free sandwich cards (exp. 3/31 Murrieta location)


Total $140

Cane's Gift Basket
$5

Enter to win! One ticket is one chance!


3 Canes Meal Cards

3 Lemonade Cards

Canes Cooler

Canes Shirt

Canes Plush Dog and other swag


Total $75

Eat, Drink & Paint
$5

Enter to win! One ticket is one chance!


$75 Mad Madeline's Gift Card

$40 Pinot's Palette Gift Certificate


Total $115

Fast Food Frenzy
$5

Enter to win! One ticket is one chance!


$40 In n Out Meal Card

$30 Chipotle Meal Card w/free chips & guac.

$100 (12) Chik-fil-a Free Sandwich Cards (exp 3/31 Murrieta location)


Total $170

Rooftop Cinema Date Night
$5

Enter to win! One ticket is one chance!


$50 San Diego Rooftop Cinema Certificate


Total $50

Private Wine Tasting
$5

Enter to win! One ticket is one chance!


$600 Total Wine and More - Private Wine tasting class for 20!!!


Total $600

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!