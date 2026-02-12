CHS Fencing Parents Association

CHS Fencing Parents Association

Columbia Cougar Clash Freshman/Sophomore Tournament Sponsorship

Platinum sponsorship
$300

As a platinum sponsor you'll receive a digital ad, social media posts acknowledging your support, an acknowledgement during the awards ceremony, and a spot to hang your banner (must supply your own banner)

Gold
$150

With gold sponsorship you'll receive a digital ad, social media posts acknowledging your support, and acknowledgement during the awards ceremony

Silver
$100

As a silver sponsor you'll receive a digital ad and social media posts acknowledging your support

