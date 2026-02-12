CHS MEGA REUNION, LLC.

Hosted by

CHS MEGA REUNION, LLC.

About this event

CHS Mega Reunion 2026

Chattahoochee

FL 32324, USA

Early Bird
$15
Available until Jun 1

Early Bird – $15

Available now through June 2

Full access to all CHS Mega Reunion Saturday activities on June 13, 2026. Lowest price offered.


General Admission
$20

General Admission – $20

Available June 3 through June 12 Full access to all Saturday activities.


Day Of / At The Gate – $40



All White Party
$35

$35.00 per person or

Optional

$280 per table (8 guests)

Friday, June 12, 2026

Vendors
$75

Please email [email protected] and provide your business name and a list of foods you will be providing.

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