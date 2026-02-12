CHS Mega Reunion 2026

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About this event
Early Bird – $15
Available now through June 2
Full access to all CHS Mega Reunion Saturday activities on June 13, 2026. Lowest price offered.
General Admission – $20
Available June 3 through June 12 Full access to all Saturday activities.
Day Of / At The Gate – $40
$35.00 per person or
Optional
$280 per table (8 guests)
Friday, June 12, 2026
Please email [email protected] and provide your business name and a list of foods you will be providing.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!