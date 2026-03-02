CHS Sports Booster Golf Outing at Rock Manor Golf Course on 5/17/26

Shot gun start, scramble format. Your ticket includes: cart, bag service, digital scoring, range balls, proximity markers, 5 hour beverage package and cookout buffet after golf.

Bring your cash or your Venmo the day of the outing for fun ways to win great prizes!

~Mulligans

~Putting Contest

~Pot of Gold

~Powerball

~Raffle Baskets

and look for other great things in your email included with your ticket receipt.