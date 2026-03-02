Concord High School Sports Boosters

Hosted by

Concord High School Sports Boosters

About this event

CHS Sports Booster Golf Outing at Rock Manor Golf Course on 5/17/26

1319 Carruthers Ln

Wilmington, DE 19803, USA

Individual Registration
$150

Shot gun start, scramble format. Your ticket includes: cart, bag service, digital scoring, range balls, proximity markers, 5 hour beverage package and cookout buffet after golf.

Bring your cash or your Venmo the day of the outing for fun ways to win great prizes!

~Mulligans

~Putting Contest

~Pot of Gold

~Powerball

~Raffle Baskets

and look for other great things in your email included with your ticket receipt.

Foursome Registration
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Shot gun start, scramble format. Your ticket includes: cart, bag service, digital scoring, range balls, proximity markers, 5 hour beverage package and cookout buffet after golf.

Bring your cash or your Venmo the day of the outing for fun ways to win great prizes!

~Mulligans

~Putting Contest

~Pot of Gold

~Powerball

~Raffle Baskets

and look for other great things in your email included with your ticket receipt.

Hole Sponsor
$100

Support our event by sponsoring a hole and we will display your company logo the day of the event. *PNG or SVG

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$500

Support our event by sponsoring one of two beverage carts and we will display your company logo the day of the event. *PNG or SVG

Add a donation for Concord High School Sports Boosters

$

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