CHS Sports Booster Golf Outing at Rock Manor Golf Course on 5/17/26

About this event
Shot gun start, scramble format. Your ticket includes: cart, bag service, digital scoring, range balls, proximity markers, 5 hour beverage package and cookout buffet after golf.
Bring your cash or your Venmo the day of the outing for fun ways to win great prizes!
~Mulligans
~Putting Contest
~Pot of Gold
~Powerball
~Raffle Baskets
and look for other great things in your email included with your ticket receipt.
Shot gun start, scramble format. Your ticket includes: cart, bag service, digital scoring, range balls, proximity markers, 5 hour beverage package and cookout buffet after golf.
Bring your cash or your Venmo the day of the outing for fun ways to win great prizes!
~Mulligans
~Putting Contest
~Pot of Gold
~Powerball
~Raffle Baskets
and look for other great things in your email included with your ticket receipt.
Support our event by sponsoring a hole and we will display your company logo the day of the event. *PNG or SVG
Support our event by sponsoring one of two beverage carts and we will display your company logo the day of the event. *PNG or SVG
$
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