CHT'S From Roots to Reinas - De Las Raices a Reinas

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About this event
Join us for an unforgettable night celebrating an all-female Conjunto lineup!
Includes:
Come ready to enjoy the music, dance, and celebration of culture, community, and LAS REINAS!
Grants guests with VIP Perks including:
Experience Roots to Reinas in elevated style with premium seating and added perks.
Includes:
Gather your friends, primas, or colleagues and enjoy the show from the Royal Circle!
Our premier experience for those who want the full Reina treatment.
Celebrate the night as true royalty and watch our REINAS take the stage.
Bring your own bottle of any size or type of liquor for a flat $5 fee. Ice buckets, lime, salt, soda, and other mixers will be available for purchase at the venue. All bottles are treated the same—no extra charge for volume or variety!
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