CHT'S From Roots to Reinas - De Las Raices a Reinas

Our premier experience for those who want the full Reina treatment.

Includes:

Early entrance (6 PM)

Premium table seating near the stage (table of 8)

One dinner plate per guest

One beverage per guest

BYO-bottle fee waived

VIP badge

Event poster

Exclusive photo opportunity with Eva Ybarra

Possible meet & greet

Commemorative event shirt (while supplies last)?

Celebrate the night as true royalty and watch our REINAS take the stage.