Conjunto Heritage Taller Inc

Hosted by

Conjunto Heritage Taller Inc

About this event

CHT'S From Roots to Reinas - De Las Raices a Reinas

1201 Donaldson Ave

San Antonio, TX 78228, USA

General Admission
$15

Join us for an unforgettable night celebrating an all-female Conjunto lineup!

Includes:

  • Event entry (7 PM)

Come ready to enjoy the music, dance, and celebration of culture, community, and LAS REINAS!

VIP Admission
$50

Grants guests with VIP Perks including:

  • EARLY ENTRY – 6:00 PM
  • Reserved seating closer to the stage (behind sponsored tables)
  • Dinner Plate
  • One beverage ticket (alcoholic or non-alcoholic)
  • VIP badge
  • Poster
  • BYO-bottle fee waived
Royal Circle
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Experience Roots to Reinas in elevated style with premium seating and added perks.

Includes:

  • Early entrance (6 PM)
  • Premium table seating closer to the stage (table of 8)
  • One dinner plate per guest
  • One beverage per guest
  • VIP badge
  • Event poster
  • BYO-bottle fee waived

Gather your friends, primas, or colleagues and enjoy the show from the Royal Circle!

Crown Level
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Our premier experience for those who want the full Reina treatment.

  • Includes:
  • Early entrance (6 PM)
  • Premium table seating near the stage (table of 8)
  • One dinner plate per guest
  • One beverage per guest
  • BYO-bottle fee waived
  • VIP badge
  • Event poster
  • Exclusive photo opportunity with Eva Ybarra
  • Possible meet & greet
  • Commemorative event shirt (while supplies last)?

Celebrate the night as true royalty and watch our REINAS take the stage.

BOY-Bottle Fee
$5

Bring your own bottle of any size or type of liquor for a flat $5 fee. Ice buckets, lime, salt, soda, and other mixers will be available for purchase at the venue. All bottles are treated the same—no extra charge for volume or variety!

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