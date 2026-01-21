St Joe Cycle Club

Hosted by

St Joe Cycle Club

About this event

Chuck Compton Big Bikes - May 17, 2026

Christmas Hills Rd

Idaho 83861, USA

Pro Class
$80

No refunds. Payment must be received to finalize registration. Some classes may be combined start times depending on # of registered. If pre-registered racer may proceed directly to waiver wristbands and then MotoTally table race day morning (bring helmet).
Wristband required for ALL spectators and racers.

A Class
$60

No refunds. Payment must be received to finalize registration. Some classes may be combined start times depending on # of registered. If pre-registered racer may proceed directly to waiver wristbands and then MotoTally table race day morning (bring helmet).
Wristband required for ALL spectators and racers.

B Class
$60

No refunds. Payment must be received to finalize registration. Some classes may be combined start times depending on # of registered. If pre-registered racer may proceed directly to waiver wristbands and then MotoTally table race day morning (bring helmet).
Wristband required for ALL spectators and racers.

Vet 30+
$60

No refunds. Payment must be received to finalize registration. Some classes may be combined start times depending on # of registered. If pre-registered racer may proceed directly to waiver wristbands and then MotoTally table race day morning (bring helmet).
Wristband required for ALL spectators and racers.

Vet 45+
$60

No refunds. Payment must be received to finalize registration. Some classes may be combined start times depending on # of registered. If pre-registered racer may proceed directly to waiver wristbands and then MotoTally table race day morning (bring helmet).
Wristband required for ALL spectators and racers.

85cc Expert
$60

No refunds. Payment must be received to finalize registration. Some classes may be combined start times depending on # of registered. If pre-registered racer may proceed directly to waiver wristbands and then MotoTally table race day morning (bring helmet).
Wristband required for ALL spectators and racers.

Womens
$60

No refunds. Payment must be received to finalize registration. Some classes may be combined start times depending on # of registered. If pre-registered racer may proceed directly to waiver wristbands and then MotoTally table race day morning (bring helmet).
Wristband required for ALL spectators and racers.

First Timer
$120

Price is for both riders. Must go through checkpoints together. Must be 1 experienced rider with a non-experienced rider. No refunds. Payment must be received to finalize registration. Some classes may be combined start times depending on # of registered. If pre-registered racer may proceed directly to waiver wristbands and then MotoTally table race day morning (bring helmet).
Wristband required for ALL spectators and racers.

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