Chuck Compton Big Bikes - May 18, 25

No refunds. Payment must be received to finalize registration. Some classes may be combined start times depending on # of registered. If pre-registered racer may proceed directly to waiver wristbands and then MotoTally table race day morning (bring helmet).
Wristband required for ALL spectators and racers.
A Class
$60
B Class
$60
Vet 30+
$60
Vet 45+
$60
85cc Expert
$60
Womens
$60
First Timer
$120
Price is for both riders. Must go through checkpoints together. Must be 1 experienced rider with a non-experienced rider. No refunds. Payment must be received to finalize registration. Some classes may be combined start times depending on # of registered. If pre-registered racer may proceed directly to waiver wristbands and then MotoTally table race day morning (bring helmet).
Wristband required for ALL spectators and racers.
