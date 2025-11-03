Chucks & Pearls Blackout Edition Silent Auction

ENJOY A COMPLIMENTARY ONE (1) NIGHT STAY IN UPGRADED RIVERFRONT





Luxury along the Savannah River’s edge where the Historic District meets the Eastern Wharf, a

modern destination in the making. A steppingstone to experience the city’s best from timeless historic

sites to high-end shopping on Broughton Street to perusing eclectic art at the SCAD Museum of Art,

Thompson Savannah is an urban oasis to relax, revitalize and rejuvenate.

Indulge in the essentials: 193 supremely chic guestrooms including 21 spirited suites; an onsite

restaurant celebrating the season’s best ingredients, elevated rooftop bar serving up hand-crafted

cocktails with post-card worthy panoramic views, a sprawling pool deck with private cabanas and

sunroom, a high-tech fitness center and nearly 10,000 square feet of flexible function space perfect

for energizing meetings and serene nuptials.