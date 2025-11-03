Chucks & Pearls Blackout Edition Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
ENJOY A COMPLIMENTARY ONE (1) NIGHT STAY IN UPGRADED RIVERFRONT
KING, VALET INCLUDED
Luxury along the Savannah River’s edge where the Historic District meets the Eastern Wharf, a
modern destination in the making. A steppingstone to experience the city’s best from timeless historic
sites to high-end shopping on Broughton Street to perusing eclectic art at the SCAD Museum of Art,
Thompson Savannah is an urban oasis to relax, revitalize and rejuvenate.
Indulge in the essentials: 193 supremely chic guestrooms including 21 spirited suites; an onsite
restaurant celebrating the season’s best ingredients, elevated rooftop bar serving up hand-crafted
cocktails with post-card worthy panoramic views, a sprawling pool deck with private cabanas and
sunroom, a high-tech fitness center and nearly 10,000 square feet of flexible function space perfect
for energizing meetings and serene nuptials.
TREAT YOURSELF (AND A GUEST!) TO A PERFECT MID-WEEK ESCAPE
Enjoy a perfect mid-week escape with Crosswinds: this package includes two (2) Thursday buffets and
two (2) rounds of golf on the Par-3 course—great for a date night, client outing, or a fun friend
pairing. Valid for Thursday buffet service and Par-3 play only; advance reservations/tee times
required and subject to availability. Cart, tax, and gratuity (if applicable) are not included. Please see
certificate for blackout dates and expiration. Donated by Crosswinds.
THE VIC’S VIP: VALET, LUNCH, AND RECIPES
Savor a memorable Savannah outing with a complimentary lunch for two at Vic’s On the River,
complete with a valet parking gift card for effortless arrival and a beautifully curated Vic’s On
the River Recipe Book to take the flavors home. Perfect for a date, special celebration, or foodie
adventure. Reservations recommended; lunch only unless otherwise noted. Alcohol, tax, and gratuity
not included. Please see certificate for blackout dates and expiration. Donated by Vic’s On the River.
THE INDIGO ESCAPE: 2 NIGHTS, NO FEES
Escape in style with a two-night stay at Hotel Indigo, with the resort fee fully waived—a chic
boutique retreat perfect for a romantic getaway or downtown adventure. Subject to availability;
advance reservations required. Blackout dates may apply. Parking, incidentals, taxes, and gratuities
not included unless otherwise stated. Please see certificate for booking instructions and expiration.
LOW COUNTRY LUXE: WESTIN SPA
Indulge in relaxation with a Massage Gift at The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf & Spa, where
expert therapists melt away tension in a serene, riverside setting. Perfect for resetting body and mind
before or after a busy week. Advance reservations required; subject to availability. Please
see certificate for service details, blackout dates, and expiration. Gratuity, taxes, and
add-ons not included unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY SOUL BRUNCH AT PLANT RIVERSIDE FOR TWO
Turn up your Sunday vibes with an Gospel Brunch at Plant Riverside District (date TBD),
where soulful beats meet a chef-driven menu in Savannah’s most electric riverfront setting. Perfect for
a girls’ day, date, or celebratory outing—come hungry and ready to groove. Reservations required;
date to be scheduled directly with the venue and subject to availability. Alcohol, tax, and
gratuity not included unless otherwise noted. Please see certificate for booking details,
blackout dates, and expiration.
LUXE PICNIC EXPERIENCE FOR 3–4 GUESTS
Elevate any occasion with a two-hour, fully styled luxury picnic by Ruby Blue Luxe Picnics of
Savannah—perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, girls’ gatherings, or simply celebrating life’s beautiful
moments. Your experience features curated boho-chic décor and tablescape, plush seating
with pillows and rugs, refreshments and light snacks, ambient music, and a picture-
perfect setting ideal for unforgettable photos.
Duration: 2 hours • Location: Ruby Blue Luxe Garden Venue or approved
Savannah-area site
Enjoy a year of sweet celebrations with Cakes by Ashle! This package includes one dessert each
quarter (4 total)—your choice for Valentine’s Day, Easter, Mother’s/Father’s Day, and
Thanksgiving/Christmas. Pick from favorites like Sour Cream Pound Cake, Red Velvet Cake,
Chocolate Cake, Peach Cobbler, Pecan Pie, or Sweet Potato Pie and let Savannah’s premier
baker handle the rest. Value: $250. Details: Advance ordering required; date selection subject to
availability. Size, flavors, and basic décor included as offered; custom upgrades may incur additional
fees. Pickup only unless otherwise noted.
WALL-TO-WALL WOW: 75" 4K
Upgrade your movie nights with a brand-new 75" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV—a stunning big-screen
centerpiece perfect for sports, gaming, and family binge sessions. Enjoy breathtaking clarity with
HDR, built-in streaming apps (no extra box needed), fast Wi-Fi, and voice-enabled remote. Multiple
HDMI and USB ports make it easy to connect consoles and sound systems, and it’s wall-mountable
for a sleek look.
