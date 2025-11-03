eventClosed

Chucks & Pearls Blackout Edition Silent Auction

301 W Oglethorpe Ave, Savannah, GA 31401, USA

Luxury Staycation (Value: $325.00) (Copy) item
Luxury Staycation (Value: $325.00) (Copy)
$100

ENJOY A COMPLIMENTARY ONE (1) NIGHT STAY IN UPGRADED RIVERFRONT


KING, VALET INCLUDED


Luxury along the Savannah River’s edge where the Historic District meets the Eastern Wharf, a

modern destination in the making. A steppingstone to experience the city’s best from timeless historic

sites to high-end shopping on Broughton Street to perusing eclectic art at the SCAD Museum of Art,

Thompson Savannah is an urban oasis to relax, revitalize and rejuvenate.

Indulge in the essentials: 193 supremely chic guestrooms including 21 spirited suites; an onsite

restaurant celebrating the season’s best ingredients, elevated rooftop bar serving up hand-crafted

cocktails with post-card worthy panoramic views, a sprawling pool deck with private cabanas and

sunroom, a high-tech fitness center and nearly 10,000 square feet of flexible function space perfect

for energizing meetings and serene nuptials.

Tee Off & Feast (Value: $200.00) item
Tee Off & Feast (Value: $200.00)
$100

TREAT YOURSELF (AND A GUEST!) TO A PERFECT MID-WEEK ESCAPE


Enjoy a perfect mid-week escape with Crosswinds: this package includes two (2) Thursday buffets and

two (2) rounds of golf on the Par-3 course—great for a date night, client outing, or a fun friend

pairing. Valid for Thursday buffet service and Par-3 play only; advance reservations/tee times

required and subject to availability. Cart, tax, and gratuity (if applicable) are not included. Please see

certificate for blackout dates and expiration. Donated by Crosswinds.

Riverfront Rendezvous at Vic’s (Value: $125.00) item
Riverfront Rendezvous at Vic’s (Value: $125.00)
$50

THE VIC’S VIP: VALET, LUNCH, AND RECIPES


Savor a memorable Savannah outing with a complimentary lunch for two at Vic’s On the River,

complete with a valet parking gift card for effortless arrival and a beautifully curated Vic’s On

the River Recipe Book to take the flavors home. Perfect for a date, special celebration, or foodie

adventure. Reservations recommended; lunch only unless otherwise noted. Alcohol, tax, and gratuity

not included. Please see certificate for blackout dates and expiration. Donated by Vic’s On the River.

City Chic, Resort-Fee Free (Value: $350.00) item
City Chic, Resort-Fee Free (Value: $350.00)
$150

THE INDIGO ESCAPE: 2 NIGHTS, NO FEES


Escape in style with a two-night stay at Hotel Indigo, with the resort fee fully waived—a chic

boutique retreat perfect for a romantic getaway or downtown adventure. Subject to availability;

advance reservations required. Blackout dates may apply. Parking, incidentals, taxes, and gratuities

not included unless otherwise stated. Please see certificate for booking instructions and expiration.

The Westin Unwind: Pure Bliss (Value: $250.00) item
The Westin Unwind: Pure Bliss (Value: $250.00)
$150

LOW COUNTRY LUXE: WESTIN SPA


Indulge in relaxation with a Massage Gift at The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf & Spa, where

expert therapists melt away tension in a serene, riverside setting. Perfect for resetting body and mind

before or after a busy week. Advance reservations required; subject to availability. Please

see certificate for service details, blackout dates, and expiration. Gratuity, taxes, and

add-ons not included unless otherwise noted.


Soul on the River: Gospel Brunch for Two (Value: $110.00) item
Soul on the River: Gospel Brunch for Two (Value: $110.00)
$50

SUNDAY SOUL BRUNCH AT PLANT RIVERSIDE FOR TWO


Turn up your Sunday vibes with an Gospel Brunch at Plant Riverside District (date TBD),

where soulful beats meet a chef-driven menu in Savannah’s most electric riverfront setting. Perfect for

a girls’ day, date, or celebratory outing—come hungry and ready to groove. Reservations required;

date to be scheduled directly with the venue and subject to availability. Alcohol, tax, and

gratuity not included unless otherwise noted. Please see certificate for booking details,

blackout dates, and expiration.

Garden Glam by Ruby Blue Picnic for 4 (Value: $225.00) item
Garden Glam by Ruby Blue Picnic for 4 (Value: $225.00)
$100

LUXE PICNIC EXPERIENCE FOR 3–4 GUESTS


Elevate any occasion with a two-hour, fully styled luxury picnic by Ruby Blue Luxe Picnics of

Savannah—perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, girls’ gatherings, or simply celebrating life’s beautiful

moments. Your experience features curated boho-chic décor and tablescape, plush seating


with pillows and rugs, refreshments and light snacks, ambient music, and a picture-

perfect setting ideal for unforgettable photos.


Duration: 2 hours • Location: Ruby Blue Luxe Garden Venue or approved

Savannah-area site

Holiday-to-Holiday Cake Pass (Value: $375.00) item
Holiday-to-Holiday Cake Pass (Value: $375.00)
$150

Enjoy a year of sweet celebrations with Cakes by Ashle! This package includes one dessert each

quarter (4 total)—your choice for Valentine’s Day, Easter, Mother’s/Father’s Day, and

Thanksgiving/Christmas. Pick from favorites like Sour Cream Pound Cake, Red Velvet Cake,

Chocolate Cake, Peach Cobbler, Pecan Pie, or Sweet Potato Pie and let Savannah’s premier

baker handle the rest. Value: $250. Details: Advance ordering required; date selection subject to

availability. Size, flavors, and basic décor included as offered; custom upgrades may incur additional

fees. Pickup only unless otherwise noted.

Big Screen, Big Dreams: 75" (Value: $699.00) item
Big Screen, Big Dreams: 75" (Value: $699.00)
$150

WALL-TO-WALL WOW: 75" 4K


Upgrade your movie nights with a brand-new 75" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV—a stunning big-screen

centerpiece perfect for sports, gaming, and family binge sessions. Enjoy breathtaking clarity with

HDR, built-in streaming apps (no extra box needed), fast Wi-Fi, and voice-enabled remote. Multiple

HDMI and USB ports make it easy to connect consoles and sound systems, and it’s wall-mountable

for a sleek look.

