Church and Community of the Earth Memberships 2026

About the memberships
No expiration
We'd love to have you actively contribute in whatever ways you choose forever.
Valid until April 13, 2027
Congratulations! Your annual membership automatically gives you a 10% discount. Of course, if you want to donate more, our Worldwide Community projects will be even more grateful. See below for ways to donate more...
I want to contribute to whatever you're doing, but I can only do so once.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!