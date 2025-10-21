Church and Community of the Earth

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Church and Community of the Earth

About the memberships

Church and Community of the Earth Memberships 2026

Monthly membership
Pay what you can

No expiration

We'd love to have you actively contribute in whatever ways you choose forever.

Annual Membership
$100

Valid until April 13, 2027

Congratulations! Your annual membership automatically gives you a 10% discount. Of course, if you want to donate more, our Worldwide Community projects will be even more grateful. See below for ways to donate more...

One time contribution
Pay what you can

I want to contribute to whatever you're doing, but I can only do so once.

Add a donation for Church and Community of the Earth

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