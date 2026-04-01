Church and Community of the Earth's Store

Sacred Sisters & Brave Brothers

This is a Leadership Training

Start Date TBD





Please join us! We want to establish stronger, more balanced partnerships to create supportive communities, find common solutions, and contribute to the greater good. Achieving this requires both men and women to cultivate sacred attributes like love, compassion, humility, integrity, accountability, and atonement.





Women are the "guardians of the natural world," the "Dreamers and the Birthers." Men are the "Protectors" and live courageously to support the healing process and restore balance. There's a Women's Course, and a Men's Course. Please identify your gender when registering.





In this course, you will learn the protocols to keep your community and circles safe. You'll support people through their trauma recovery, grieving, addiction, reconciliation, restoration and regeneration.





Together, you’ll listen to the Great Mysterious One and your partners to co-create ceremonies for Earth, Wind, Fire, Water, our Ancestors, and All Our Relatives.





*This is important work. Its not for the faint of heart. Remember, what's coming up is on its way OUT!! We ask for a full year's commitment because its necessary for you to become the Leaders you know in your heart you are.





Please register below..