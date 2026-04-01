Church and Community of the Earth's Store

About this shop
Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in three sizes, small, medium and large. This black tshirt has our logo on the front and the four colors in our Medicine Wheel with the Tree of Life on the back. Its a gorgeous tshirt!
This is a Leadership Training
Start Date TBD
Please join us! We want to establish stronger, more balanced partnerships to create supportive communities, find common solutions, and contribute to the greater good. Achieving this requires both men and women to cultivate sacred attributes like love, compassion, humility, integrity, accountability, and atonement.
Women are the "guardians of the natural world," the "Dreamers and the Birthers." Men are the "Protectors" and live courageously to support the healing process and restore balance. There's a Women's Course, and a Men's Course. Please identify your gender when registering.
In this course, you will learn the protocols to keep your community and circles safe. You'll support people through their trauma recovery, grieving, addiction, reconciliation, restoration and regeneration.
Together, you’ll listen to the Great Mysterious One and your partners to co-create ceremonies for Earth, Wind, Fire, Water, our Ancestors, and All Our Relatives.
*This is important work. Its not for the faint of heart. Remember, what's coming up is on its way OUT!! We ask for a full year's commitment because its necessary for you to become the Leaders you know in your heart you are.
Please register below..
Journey of the White Bear, a Path to your Shaman’s Heart, heals our traumas and the divisions within and without. Together, we will begin to understand our roles as leaders in our communities. We all seek connection, understanding, and interrelatedness. Our experiences, multigenerational traumas, cultural traditions, family dynamics and belief systems may be different, yet we want the same outcome.
This Medicine cannot be learned and lived in a few moments. As you begin to see, heal, change, the Circle of Life becomes a pathway to wholeness for self, family, community and the world. The Medicine cannot be diluted if its to be effective.
All beings are worthy of the recovery of our true humanness. You can expect an empowerment that will return you to yourself and the pregnancy of possibilities. And then you’ll integrate it all.
This 9 month long course is a re-birth. It requires commitment and a desire to be a leader in the renewal of Life. These teachings, this Medicine, will challenge you and grow you to the next level in your evolution.
Please register with Robin by November 29, 2026. This is a contractual, non-refundable agreement.
This link will take you to Amazon US. You can purchase here, or find it on your own.
Our first book. Path of the White Wolf is a compass to help you understand your personal purpose and passions, through the Medicine Wheel. You will learn how to navigate your life by understanding where you are...the East is the place of New Dreams and New Beginnings; South is Why you're here on earth; West takes you deep into Healing; North is your connection with your Ancestry and DNA; Above is alignment with whatever you call Divinity; Below is relationship with Earth and All Life; and the Center point is you and All Our Relatives.
You can buy this book and learn on your own. If you need a guide, contact Robin at [email protected]
On Amazon US:
Our Dance to Heal the Earth tshirt comes in small, medium, large and extra large. You can also choose between turquoise, green, or purple.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!