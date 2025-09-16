Church & Ministry Partnerships

Add our organization to the Doxa Dance Ministry network for sharing information on upcoming performances, class registration periods, and more.





This information can be disseminated to your congregation/membership through an email blast, church bulletin, other literature, or social media. Send it to the whole church or just specific ministry areas — however you feel best reaches your community! Graphics will be provided whenever possible. On the next page, enter contact information for the person best responsible for receiving and sharing this information.





When sharing Doxa performance information, we recommend faith leaders include an encouragement to invite friends and family who may benefit from a clear presentation of the gospel.