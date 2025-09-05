Hosted by

American Heritage Girls Troop CA0608

About this event

Church Decorating Sign-Ups

14000 San Antonio Dr

Norwalk, CA 90650, USA

AHG/TL Member (Youth Only)
Free

Please select one per youth AHG or TL member for the date you plan to serve.

AHG Adult Member
Free

Please select one per registered AHG Adult Member who will be staying to help provide two-deep leadership.

TL Adult Member
Free

Please select one per registered TL Adult Member who will be staying to help provide two-deep leadership.

Waitlist
Free

If the date you want to serve is full, please select this option to be put on the wait list. We will contact you if a space becomes available.

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