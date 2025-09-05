Church Decorating Sign-Ups

About this event
Please select one per youth AHG or TL member for the date you plan to serve.
Please select one per registered AHG Adult Member who will be staying to help provide two-deep leadership.
Please select one per registered TL Adult Member who will be staying to help provide two-deep leadership.
If the date you want to serve is full, please select this option to be put on the wait list. We will contact you if a space becomes available.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!