United Methodist Church of Brook Park

Hosted by

United Methodist Church of Brook Park

About this event

Church Hall Rental

6220 Smith Rd

Cleveland, OH 44142, USA

Hall Rental Deposit
$50

Total Cost of Hall rental is $275.

$200 of that goes directly to the church.

$75 is paid to the custodian.

This deposit will be applied to that balance.

Hall Rental Full Amount (Hall Only)
$200

The total of the hall rental is $275.

This is the cost to cover the church portion only.

The balance can be paid directly to the custodian the day of your rental.

Hall Rental Full Amount with Custodial Fee
$275

This covers your hall rental and the custodian fee up front.

Payment Towards Hall Rental
Pay what you can

Here you can make a payment towards your balance. We understand when finances are tight. If you need to make payments on your rental between your deposit and your event date, you can do so here!

Add a donation for United Methodist Church of Brook Park

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!