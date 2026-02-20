Church Hall Rental

About this event
Total Cost of Hall rental is $275.
$200 of that goes directly to the church.
$75 is paid to the custodian.
This deposit will be applied to that balance.
The total of the hall rental is $275.
This is the cost to cover the church portion only.
The balance can be paid directly to the custodian the day of your rental.
This covers your hall rental and the custodian fee up front.
Here you can make a payment towards your balance. We understand when finances are tight. If you need to make payments on your rental between your deposit and your event date, you can do so here!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!