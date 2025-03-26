THE EDEN MANDATE E-Book

Divine Vocation, Sacred Boundaries, and the Fall of Man. What was man created to do—before sin ever entered the world? In The Eden Mandate, we explore the sacred vocation given to humanity in Genesis 2, the moral boundaries that defined Eden, and the profound theological implications of man’s fall. This in-depth biblical study draws from: - Hebrew word studies (e.g., Avad, Shamar, Garash) - Temple imagery and priestly motifs in the Garden - Covenantal theology and patterns of obedience - The redemptive thread leading from Eden to Calvary Whether you're a Bible student, pastor, or lifelong learner of Scripture, this work brings Genesis 2–3 to life with clarity, reverence, and theological depth.

