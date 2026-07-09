Church Of Lucifer's Shop

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Description
Featuring our bold "Be Your Own God" Trident design, this shirt celebrates personal responsibility, self-mastery, and intellectual freedom.
Whether you're attending an event or wearing it casually, every purchase helps fund humanitarian outreach, educational programming, and cultural initiatives through the Church of Lucifer.
Wear the official Church of Lucifer Flame Sigil T-Shirt and show your support for knowledge, compassion, creativity, and intellectual freedom.
Featuring our signature Flame Sigil design, this comfortable unisex shirt is perfect for everyday wear, festivals, community events, or simply representing the values of our nonprofit organization.
Every purchase directly supports the Church of Lucifer's educational programs, humanitarian outreach, cultural events, and community initiatives.
Features
• Premium cotton blend
• Unisex fit
• Available in multiple sizes
• Durable high-quality print
• Supports a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit
Carry your essentials while supporting a meaningful cause.
This durable tote bag features our official Flame Sigil artwork and is ideal for books, groceries, conventions, festivals, or everyday use.
Every purchase helps fund meals, hygiene supplies, educational workshops, and community outreach.
Enjoy your favorite hot or cold beverages with our insulated 20 oz Church of Lucifer tumbler featuring our signature flame artwork.
Includes reusable straw and secure lid.
Perfect for everyday use while supporting educational, cultural, and humanitarian programs.
Handcrafted in small batches and available in a variety of fragrances.
Perfect for meditation, relaxation, ritual practice, or simply creating a welcoming atmosphere.
Available scents include:
• Dragonblood
• Vanilla Orange
• Sandalwood
Every purchase supports the Church of Lucifer's nonprofit mission and community outreach efforts.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!