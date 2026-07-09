In the foreground, a collection of "Church of Lucifer" merchandise including t-shirts, a tote bag, and a tumbler are displayed against a backdrop of flames and the "Church of Lucifer Shop" banner.
Church Of Lucifer

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Church Of Lucifer

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Church Of Lucifer's Shop

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Red Church of Lucifer "Be Your Own God" Trident T-Shirt item
Red Church of Lucifer "Be Your Own God" Trident T-Shirt
$30

Description

Featuring our bold "Be Your Own God" Trident design, this shirt celebrates personal responsibility, self-mastery, and intellectual freedom.

Whether you're attending an event or wearing it casually, every purchase helps fund humanitarian outreach, educational programming, and cultural initiatives through the Church of Lucifer.

Black Church of Lucifer Flame Sigil T-Shirt item
Black Church of Lucifer Flame Sigil T-Shirt
$30

Wear the official Church of Lucifer Flame Sigil T-Shirt and show your support for knowledge, compassion, creativity, and intellectual freedom.

Featuring our signature Flame Sigil design, this comfortable unisex shirt is perfect for everyday wear, festivals, community events, or simply representing the values of our nonprofit organization.

Every purchase directly supports the Church of Lucifer's educational programs, humanitarian outreach, cultural events, and community initiatives.

Features

• Premium cotton blend
• Unisex fit
• Available in multiple sizes
• Durable high-quality print
• Supports a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit

Church of Lucifer Flame Tote Bag item
Church of Lucifer Flame Tote Bag
$10

Carry your essentials while supporting a meaningful cause.

This durable tote bag features our official Flame Sigil artwork and is ideal for books, groceries, conventions, festivals, or everyday use.

Every purchase helps fund meals, hygiene supplies, educational workshops, and community outreach.

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Church of Lucifer 20 oz Flame Tumbler item
Church of Lucifer 20 oz Flame Tumbler
$20

Enjoy your favorite hot or cold beverages with our insulated 20 oz Church of Lucifer tumbler featuring our signature flame artwork.

Includes reusable straw and secure lid.

Perfect for everyday use while supporting educational, cultural, and humanitarian programs.

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Handmade Incense (10 Pack)
$5

Handcrafted in small batches and available in a variety of fragrances.

Perfect for meditation, relaxation, ritual practice, or simply creating a welcoming atmosphere.

Available scents include:

• Dragonblood
• Vanilla Orange
• Sandalwood

Every purchase supports the Church of Lucifer's nonprofit mission and community outreach efforts.

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Add a donation for Church Of Lucifer

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!