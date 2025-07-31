Church of Music's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
A foundational way to stay connected and support the heartbeat of the community. Your membership helps sustain operations, sound, and donation-based gatherings, ensuring our spaces remain welcoming and alive.
Renews monthly
For those who show up regularly and help amplify the collective. Your support strengthens programming, ensures operations, and the shared energy that makes each gathering feel powerful and alive.
Renews monthly
For those helping carry the vision forward. Your membership supports long-term sustainability, scholarships, and the growth of music-centered community spaces rooted in love and belonging.
Renews monthly
Our highest level of stewardship. Circle members are trusted supporters who make it possible to dream bigger—supporting expansion, special projects, and the long-term future of the community. This tier is for those who feel called to protect and nurture the work at its deepest level.
Valid until February 26, 2027
Valid until February 26, 2027
Valid until February 26, 2027
Valid until February 26, 2027
