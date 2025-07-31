Church of Music

Church of Music

Church of Music's Memberships

The Jam
$75

Renews monthly

A foundational way to stay connected and support the heartbeat of the community. Your membership helps sustain operations, sound, and donation-based gatherings, ensuring our spaces remain welcoming and alive.

🎵 The Chorus
$125

Renews monthly

For those who show up regularly and help amplify the collective. Your support strengthens programming, ensures operations, and the shared energy that makes each gathering feel powerful and alive.

🎻 The Orchestra
$500

Renews monthly

For those helping carry the vision forward. Your membership supports long-term sustainability, scholarships, and the growth of music-centered community spaces rooted in love and belonging.

🔮 The Circle
$1,000

Renews monthly

Our highest level of stewardship. Circle members are trusted supporters who make it possible to dream bigger—supporting expansion, special projects, and the long-term future of the community. This tier is for those who feel called to protect and nurture the work at its deepest level.

🎶 The Jam
$350

Valid until February 26, 2027

A foundational way to stay connected and support the heartbeat of the community. Your membership helps sustain operations, sound, and donation-based gatherings, ensuring our spaces remain welcoming and alive.

🎵 The Chorus
$700

Valid until February 26, 2027

For those who show up regularly and help amplify the collective. Your support strengthens programming, volunteers, operations, and the shared energy that makes each gathering feel powerful and alive.

🎻 The Orchestra
$3,000

Valid until February 26, 2027

For those helping carry the vision forward. Your membership supports long-term sustainability, scholarships, and the growth of music-centered community spaces rooted in love and belonging.

🔮 The Circle
$10,000

Valid until February 26, 2027

Our highest level of stewardship. Circle members are trusted supporters who make it possible to dream bigger, supporting expansion, special projects, and the long-term future of the community. This tier is for those who feel called to protect and nurture the work at its deepest level.

