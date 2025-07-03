Church of the Assumption's Summer Jam Raffle 2025

From February 13 - 20, 2026, up to four guests can enjoy a stay at Costa Linda Beach Resort, perfectly located on Aruba’s spectacular Eagle Beach.
Enjoy a two-bedroom, two-bathroom suite with an eat-in kitchen, offering comfort and convenience throughout your stay. Relax on the exclusive
fifth-floor patio featuring a Jacuzzi, sunbathing area, and fully equipped grilling and dining facilities, all with stunning views of Eagle Beach, the turquoise ocean, and unforgettable sunsets. Your stay also includes round-trip airport transportation and a complimentary champagne welcome upon arrival.
Please note: Airfare and meals not included
Valued @ $3,000.00
Enjoy an unforgettable day of golf at the exclusive Silvermine Golf Club, 27 holes located in the historic, beautiful, wooded acres along the scenic Silvermine River in Norwalk, Connecticut. This amazing club offers an exceptional golf experience in a breathtaking setting
Restrictions:
Valid on weekdays only
Subject to availability
Must be scheduled in advance through the club
Certificate expires on January 1, 2026
Valued at over $500.00
Enjoy an unforgettable day of golf at the exclusive Aspetuck Valley Country Club, nestled on spectacular, rolling, wooded acres along the scenic Aspetuck River in Weston, Connecticut. This premier private club offers an exceptional golf experience in a breathtaking setting
Restrictions:
Valid on weekdays only
Subject to availability
Must be scheduled in advance through the club
Certificate expires on January 1, 2026
Valued @ $800.00
