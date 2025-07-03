Church of the Assumption's Summer Jam Raffle 2025

From February 13 - 20, 2026, up to four guests can enjoy a stay at Costa Linda Beach Resort, perfectly located on Aruba’s spectacular Eagle Beach.

Enjoy a two-bedroom, two-bathroom suite with an eat-in kitchen, offering comfort and convenience throughout your stay. Relax on the exclusive

fifth-floor patio featuring a Jacuzzi, sunbathing area, and fully equipped grilling and dining facilities, all with stunning views of Eagle Beach, the turquoise ocean, and unforgettable sunsets. Your stay also includes round-trip airport transportation and a complimentary champagne welcome upon arrival.

Please note: Airfare and meals not included





Valued @ $3,000.00