Church of the Assumption's Summer Jam Raffle 2025

Escape to Aruba!
$50

From February 13 - 20, 2026, up to four guests can enjoy a stay at Costa Linda Beach Resort, perfectly located on Aruba’s spectacular Eagle Beach.

 

Enjoy a two-bedroom, two-bathroom suite with an eat-in kitchen, offering comfort and convenience throughout your stay.  Relax on the exclusive

fifth-floor patio featuring a Jacuzzi, sunbathing area, and fully equipped grilling and dining facilities, all with stunning views of Eagle Beach, the turquoise ocean, and unforgettable sunsets.  Your stay also includes round-trip airport transportation and a complimentary champagne welcome upon arrival.

 

Please note:  Airfare and meals not included


Valued @ $3,000.00

Win a Round of Golf for 4 at Silvermine Golf Club
$50

Enjoy an unforgettable day of golf at the exclusive Silvermine Golf Club, 27 holes located in the historic, beautiful, wooded acres along the scenic Silvermine River in Norwalk, Connecticut. This amazing club offers an exceptional golf experience in a breathtaking setting

Restrictions:

Valid on weekdays only

Subject to availability

Must be scheduled in advance through the club

Certificate expires on January 1, 2026


Valued at over $500.00

Win a Round of Golf for 4 at Aspetuck Valley Country Club
$50

Enjoy an unforgettable day of golf at the exclusive Aspetuck Valley Country Club, nestled on spectacular, rolling, wooded acres along the scenic Aspetuck River in Weston, Connecticut. This premier private club offers an exceptional golf experience in a breathtaking setting

Restrictions:

Valid on weekdays only

Subject to availability

Must be scheduled in advance through the club

Certificate expires on January 1, 2026


Valued @ $800.00

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing