1st Annual Heights Harvest Festival Partnership Opportunities

Partner to Host a Booth at our Fellowship Fair!
Includes: 10x10 space in our Marketplace to introduce your organization and youth programs to our vibrant community. Feel free to be as creative as you’d like. Do you have a craft or game that showcases who your church is? You are welcome to pass out candy too!
Partner to Host a Booth AND receive additional Community reach beyond the event!
Includes: 10x10 Space in our Marketplace AND a feature in the Heights Christian Schools Newsletter as well as a Social Media post about your ministries.
Partner to Host a Booth, receive additional Community Reach, as well as Speak on our Harvest Center Stage!
Tell us about your church, its programs and leave our families with a little hope and love for our community. Also includes 10x10 Space in our Marketplace AND a feature in the Heights Christian Schools Newsletter as well as a Social Media post about your ministries and signage displayed on our Center Stage!
We are looking for 3 Church Worship Teams to help rock the HARVEST CENTER STAGE! Benefits include meals for all musicians and their families, wrist bands for their kids and a chance to showcase your churches amazing talent!
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing