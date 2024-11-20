Church Registration Form for Ember Hall Partnership
One-Week Hosting Commitment
free
Description: Register your church to host Ember Hall for one week during the winter season. Your facility will provide warmth and safety for those in need during dangerously cold nights. We will follow up to coordinate hosting dates that fit your church’s schedule.
Two-Week Hosting Commitment
free
Description: Commit to hosting Ember Hall for two weeks this winter. Your generosity will help expand our reach and protect even more individuals from the harsh winter weather. We will follow up to coordinate hosting dates that fit your church’s schedule.
Full-Month Hosting Commitment
free
Description: Partner with us for a full month to provide consistent, life-saving support to the unhoused community. This commitment ensures stability and extended relief during the coldest months. We will follow up to coordinate hosting dates that fit your church’s schedule.
