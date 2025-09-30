Church Security Workshop - Knoxville TN

**Special Pricing**
Cost covers the entire two day workshop! Lunch is not included; All ticket sales are final- Tickets may be given away. All proceeds from ticket sales go to Church Safety Guys Ministries.
If you have more then 6 people from your church attending please contact us directly for a discount code. If you would like to attend and you don't have the resources- contact us for a scholarship to attend.
Purchase in advance one of our limited edition Church Safety Code challenge coins! (1.75") $25 value
Limited edition Guardians of God's Grace Patch (3.5x3.5)
Limited edition Guardians of God's Grace Patch (2x2) circle
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing