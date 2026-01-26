CIC Inspire Impact Breakfast 2026

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About this event
If you do not receive a confirmation email/receipt after purchase, please check your spam folder.
Please note that you will be asked to provide the first and last name of each guest attending. If you don’t have this information yet, instructions for submitting it later will be included in your confirmation email.
If you do not receive a confirmation email/receipt after purchase, please check your spam folder.
Please note that you will be asked to provide the first and last name of each guest attending. If you don’t have this information yet, instructions for submitting it later will be included in your confirmation email.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!