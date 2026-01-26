Community Impact Council

Hosted by

Community Impact Council

About this event

CIC Inspire Impact Breakfast 2026

1455 N 12th St

Grand Junction, CO 81501, USA

Individual Tickets
$30

If you do not receive a confirmation email/receipt after purchase, please check your spam folder.


Please note that you will be asked to provide the first and last name of each guest attending. If you don’t have this information yet, instructions for submitting it later will be included in your confirmation email.

Table of Eight
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

If you do not receive a confirmation email/receipt after purchase, please check your spam folder.


Please note that you will be asked to provide the first and last name of each guest attending. If you don’t have this information yet, instructions for submitting it later will be included in your confirmation email.

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