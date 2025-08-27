Enlivened Cooperative

Ciclo de Diálogos Ecoversidades Abya Yala: October 16 - 19

Hummingbird
Free

Everyone is welcome, your participation contributes a lot to our co-created space. All tickets have the same benefits and access to the conference and conversations.

Quetzal
$10

As a magical quetzal your support will make a difference to our upcoming in-person Latin American Ecoversities Regional Gathering in Wallmapu-Chile.

Owl
$20

This gift will greatly help our Latin American Regional Gathering in Wallmapu-Chile.

Eagle
$50

This donation will help meet our needs during our gathering, it can greatly support a participation scholarship seed fund.

Condor
$100

Your support increases accessibility for our Latin American Regional Gathering, as it can consolidate a full participation scholarship.

Mountain
$500

As a mountain your gift donation will help and bring nourishment to our in-person meeting, as it can become a full travel scholarship. You will also receive an unexpected gift prepared by everyone after our in-person gathering.

Flowing River
Free

A flowing river. If you prefer to support us via Paypal, select this option.

