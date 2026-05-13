Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area

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Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area

About this event

CID Summer Kickoff 2026 - VENDOR

719 S King St

Seattle, WA 98104, USA

10'x10' Booth Space (No Power)
$350

A 10-foot by 10-foot outdoor booth space. Does not include power access, tables, chairs, or canopy. Add-on rentals available separately.

10'x20' Booth Space (No Power)
$600

A 10-foot by 20-foot outdoor booth space, ideal for vendors needing extra room for display or equipment. Does not include power access, tables, chairs, or canopy. Add-on rentals available separately.

Food Truck
$700

Reserved space for a self-contained food truck. Includes designated vehicle access and space for your truck and service window. Does not include power hookup -- add power as a rental if needed.

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