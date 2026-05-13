CID Summer Kickoff 2026 - VENDOR

About this event
A 10-foot by 10-foot outdoor booth space. Does not include power access, tables, chairs, or canopy. Add-on rentals available separately.
A 10-foot by 20-foot outdoor booth space, ideal for vendors needing extra room for display or equipment. Does not include power access, tables, chairs, or canopy. Add-on rentals available separately.
Reserved space for a self-contained food truck. Includes designated vehicle access and space for your truck and service window. Does not include power hookup -- add power as a rental if needed.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!