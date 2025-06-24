Cider in the Meadow Sponsorships

Hosted by
Orchard Sponsor – $2,250 (One available)
Presenting Sponsor of Cider in the Meadow & Kimlin Cider Mill Tasting
Covers two days - October 3 & October 4
Premier placement of logo on all event marketing (print & digital)
Pre-event mailings to 900+
Social Media Feature
Cider in the Meadow Ticket
Cider in the Meadow Banner
Cider in the Meadow Table Cards
Cider Tasting Cards
Cider Tasting Signage
Logo or name printed on custom tasting glassware or napkins
Promoted on all Cider in the Meadow Pairing Tables
Speaking opportunity at Cider in the Meadow
Opportunity to include promotional material in guest gift bags
8 VIP Cider in the Meadow tickets -Friday event ($600 value)
reserved table with Company Name Signage
20 tickets for Kimlin’s 13th Annual Cider Tasting - Saturday event ($300 value)
Tax Deductible as Non-Profit Donation: $1350
Golden Apple Sponsor (Table Sponsor—6 Available, $1500) Logo on select event signage and tasting menus
Logo on website and event program
Social media spotlight leading up to event
Logo on one Cider in the Meadow pairing Table
8 VIP Cider in the Meadow tickets -Friday event ($600 value)
reserved table shared with other sponsors
10 tickets for Kimlin’s 13th Annual Cider Tasting - Saturday event ($150 value)
Tax Deductible as Non-Profit Donation: $750
Signature Sip Sponsor – $1000 (Sponsored by Hudson Highlands Properties)
Your brand will be featured with the name of a signature cocktail/mocktail served at the event.
Social Media Feature
4 VIP Cider in the Meadow tickets - Friday event ($300 value)
2 Tickets for Kimlin’s 13th Annual Cider Tasting - Saturday event ($30 value)
Tax Deductible as Non-Profit Donation: $670
Meadow Breeze Sponsor – $750
Logo pairing menu cards
Recognition on event website and printed materials
4 VIP Cider in the Meadow tickets - Friday event ($300 value)
reserved table shared with other sponsors
2 Tickets for Kimlin’s 13th Annual Cider Tasting - Saturday event($30 value)
Tax Deductible as Non-Profit Donation: $420
Heirloom Sponsor– $400
Name listed on website and printed program
2 VIP Cider in the Meadow tickets - Friday event ($150 value)
reserved table shared with other sponsors
2 Tickets for Kimlin’s 13th Annual Cider Tasting - Saturday event ($30 value)
Tax Deductible as Non-Profit Donation: $220
Seedling Sponsor – $250
For small businesses, makers, and local partners
Name recognition in the program and website
2 General Admission Cider in the Meadow tickets - Friday event ($150 value)
2 Tickets for Kimlin’s 13th Annual Cider Tasting - Saturday event ($30 value)
Tax Deductible as Non-Profit Donation: $70
