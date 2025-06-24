Cider in the Meadow Sponsorships

Orchard Sponsor – $2,250 (One available)

Presenting Sponsor of Cider in the Meadow & Kimlin Cider Mill Tasting

Covers two days - October 3 & October 4

Premier placement of logo on all event marketing (print & digital)

Pre-event mailings to 900+

Social Media Feature

Cider in the Meadow Ticket

Cider in the Meadow Banner

Cider in the Meadow Table Cards

Cider Tasting Cards

Cider Tasting Signage

Logo or name printed on custom tasting glassware or napkins

Promoted on all Cider in the Meadow Pairing Tables

Speaking opportunity at Cider in the Meadow

Opportunity to include promotional material in guest gift bags

8 VIP Cider in the Meadow tickets -Friday event ($600 value)

reserved table with Company Name Signage

20 tickets for Kimlin’s 13th Annual Cider Tasting - Saturday event ($300 value)

Tax Deductible as Non-Profit Donation: $1350

