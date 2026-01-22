Sisters Wtih A Purpose Foundation

Hosted by

Sisters Wtih A Purpose Foundation

About this event

Cigar & Rose Festival

469 Posey Farm Rd

Raeford, NC 28376, USA

Entry Only
$55

Entry Only

Private VIP Sectional Seating with Tent/ Seat 4
$675

🛋️ PRIVATE SECTIONAL SEATING 🛋️


White or Black Sectionals included 2 couches $675.00


Includes:

• 4 Access tickets

• Food included 🍽️

• 1 Bottle Service 🥂


Limited availability.

Luxury seating with the best views and vibes.


Private VIP Sectional Seating with Tent / Seat 6
$925

🛋️ PRIVATE SECTIONAL SEATING 🛋️


Sectional for a Group of 6 includes 3 couches


Includes:

• 6 Access Tickets

• Food Included

• Two (2) Bottle Services 🥂🥂

• Dedicated luxury seating

• Premium festival experience


Limited availability.

Perfect for groups who want to celebrate in style.


Umbrella Rental
$175

☂️ UMBRELLA RENTALS ☂️ 4 Chairs & Table


$175.00 Add-On


• Shade upgrade for your seating area

• Tickets NOT included

• Must be purchased in addition to admission


Limited availability.


Luxury Picnic Style Ground Seating
$250

✨ LUXURY PICNIC STYLE Groud SEATING ✨


Add-On Experience


Includes:

• Plush blankets

• Decorative pillows

• Small table for drinks & bites


Perfect for relaxed luxury vibes.

Tickets not included


Can seat 4-6 people


Hookah Service
$40

Add on service

Vendor Opportunities
$150

🛍️ VENDOR OPPORTUNITY 🛍️


We are now accepting vendors for

Cigar & Rosé Festival 2026


Please note:

• Only two staff members allowed to help/support at your booth after setup

• Vendors must bring their own tables, chairs, and tablecloths

• Outdoor event setting


Space is limited and vendors will be curated to fit the luxury experience


Add on Sectional Seating Per Couch
$75

Add on a 1 couch per sectional

Lisa Monai
$140

Upgraded to Sectional

Add a donation for Sisters Wtih A Purpose Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!