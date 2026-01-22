Cigar & Rose Festival

Hosted by
Entry Only
🛋️ PRIVATE SECTIONAL SEATING 🛋️
White or Black Sectionals included 2 couches $675.00
Includes:
• 4 Access tickets
• Food included 🍽️
• 1 Bottle Service 🥂
Limited availability.
Luxury seating with the best views and vibes.
Sectional for a Group of 6 includes 3 couches
Includes:
• 6 Access Tickets
• Food Included
• Two (2) Bottle Services 🥂🥂
• Dedicated luxury seating
• Premium festival experience
Limited availability.
Perfect for groups who want to celebrate in style.
☂️ UMBRELLA RENTALS ☂️ 4 Chairs & Table
$175.00 Add-On
• Shade upgrade for your seating area
• Tickets NOT included
• Must be purchased in addition to admission
Limited availability.
✨ LUXURY PICNIC STYLE Groud SEATING ✨
Add-On Experience
Includes:
• Plush blankets
• Decorative pillows
• Small table for drinks & bites
Perfect for relaxed luxury vibes.
Tickets not included
Can seat 4-6 people
Add on service
🛍️ VENDOR OPPORTUNITY 🛍️
We are now accepting vendors for
Cigar & Rosé Festival 2026
Please note:
• Only two staff members allowed to help/support at your booth after setup
• Vendors must bring their own tables, chairs, and tablecloths
• Outdoor event setting
Space is limited and vendors will be curated to fit the luxury experience
Add on a 1 couch per sectional
Upgraded to Sectional
$
