Fraternal Order Of Police

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Fraternal Order Of Police

About this event

Vendors - 2026 NJ State FOP Mini-Convention

600 Huron Ave

Atlantic City, NJ 08401, USA

Cigar Night Sponsorship
$10,000

This link is for payment for the Cigar Night Sponsorship package for the 2026 NJ State Fraternal Order of Police Mini-Convention at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. 

Lunch Sponsorship
$8,000

This link is for payment for the Lunch Sponsorship package for the 2026 NJ State Fraternal Order of Police Mini-Convention at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Lunch Sponsorship packages are available on March 24th and 25th.

Breakfast Sponsorship
$5,000

This link is for payment for the Breakfast Sponsorship package for the 2026 NJ State Fraternal Order of Police Mini-Convention at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Breakfast Sponsorship packages are available on March 23rd, 24th and 25th.

Coffee Break Sponsorship
$1,500

 Lunch Sponsorship packages are available on March 23rd, 24th,25th and 26th.

Exhibitor Package - Platinum
$3,000

This link is for payment for the Platinum Level Exhibitor Package for the 2026 NJ State Fraternal Order of Police Mini-Convention at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Exhibitor Package -- Gold
$2,000

This link is for payment for the Gold Level Exhibitor Package for the 2026 NJ State Fraternal Order of Police Mini-Convention at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Exhibitor Package - Silver
$1,500

This link is for payment for the Silver Level Exhibitor Package for the 2026 NJ State Fraternal Order of Police Mini-Convention at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Exhibitor Package - Bronze
$1,000

This link is for payment for the Bronze Level Exhibitor Package for the 2026 NJ State Fraternal Order of Police Mini-Convention at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

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