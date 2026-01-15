Vendors - 2026 NJ State FOP Mini-Convention

About this event
This link is for payment for the Cigar Night Sponsorship package for the 2026 NJ State Fraternal Order of Police Mini-Convention at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.
This link is for payment for the Lunch Sponsorship package for the 2026 NJ State Fraternal Order of Police Mini-Convention at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Lunch Sponsorship packages are available on March 24th and 25th.
This link is for payment for the Breakfast Sponsorship package for the 2026 NJ State Fraternal Order of Police Mini-Convention at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Breakfast Sponsorship packages are available on March 23rd, 24th and 25th.
Lunch Sponsorship packages are available on March 23rd, 24th,25th and 26th.
This link is for payment for the Platinum Level Exhibitor Package for the 2026 NJ State Fraternal Order of Police Mini-Convention at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.
This link is for payment for the Gold Level Exhibitor Package for the 2026 NJ State Fraternal Order of Police Mini-Convention at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.
This link is for payment for the Silver Level Exhibitor Package for the 2026 NJ State Fraternal Order of Police Mini-Convention at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.
This link is for payment for the Bronze Level Exhibitor Package for the 2026 NJ State Fraternal Order of Police Mini-Convention at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.
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