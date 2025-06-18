Cigars and Pars - 4th Annual Golf Classic

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About this event
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THE PRESIDENTE: PREMIER SPONSOR
Name or Logo with prominent placement on player gift
• Two (2) golf foursomes
• Premium swag package for each golfer
• All on course golf contests
• Prominent logo placement on tournament promotions
• Prominent placement of Premier Sponsor welcome banner
• Premier Sponsor hole signage
• Special recognition at the post-tournament reception
• Opportunity to provide company branded items in player swag bags
• Opportunity for promotional exhibit at the tournament
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THE CHURCHILL: PROMOTIONAL SPONSOR
• Option to present the Cannon Shot, Hole-In-One, grill at the turn, or 50/50 Ball Drop
• Two (2) golf foursomes
• Premium swag package for each golfer
• All on course golf contests
• Preferred logo placement on tournament promotions
• Prominent sponsor signage at one of the above sponsorship locations
• Recognition at the post-tournament reception
• Opportunity to provide sponsor branded items in player swag bags
• Opportunity for promotional exhibit at the tournament
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THE TORO: CIGARS & PARS CONTEST SPONSOR
• One (1) golf foursome
• Swag package for each golfer
• All on course golf contests
• Logo placement on tournament promotions
• Contest sponsor hole signage
• Recognition at the post-tournament event
• Opportunity to provide Contest Sponsor branded items in player swag bags
• First come, first serve choice of contest sponsorship:
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THE ROBUSTO: HOLE SPONSOR WITH TEAM
• One (1) golf foursome
• Swag package for each golfer
• All on course golf contests
• On-course sponsor signage
$
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