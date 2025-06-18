Cigars and Pars - 4th Annual Golf Classic

THE PRESIDENTE: PREMIER SPONSOR

Name or Logo with prominent placement on player gift

• Two (2) golf foursomes

• Premium swag package for each golfer

• All on course golf contests

• Prominent logo placement on tournament promotions

• Prominent placement of Premier Sponsor welcome banner

• Premier Sponsor hole signage

• Special recognition at the post-tournament reception

• Opportunity to provide company branded items in player swag bags

• Opportunity for promotional exhibit at the tournament

