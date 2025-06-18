Cigars And Pars Foundation

Hosted by

Cigars And Pars Foundation

About this event

Cigars and Pars - 4th Annual Golf Classic

8905 Shoal Creek Pkwy

Kansas City, MO 64157, USA

The Presidente: Premier Sponsor with Two Teams
$10,000

4 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

THE PRESIDENTE: PREMIER SPONSOR
Name or Logo with prominent placement on player gift
Two (2) golf foursomes
Premium swag package for each golfer

All on course golf contests
Prominent logo placement on tournament promotions
Prominent placement of Premier Sponsor welcome banner
Premier Sponsor hole signage
Special recognition at the post-tournament reception
Opportunity to provide company branded items in player swag bags
Opportunity for promotional exhibit at the tournament

The Churchill: Promotional Sponsor with Two Teams
$5,000

4 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

THE CHURCHILL: PROMOTIONAL SPONSOR
Option to present the Cannon Shot, Hole-In-One, grill at the turn, or 50/50 Ball Drop
Two (2) golf foursomes
Premium swag package for each golfer

All on course golf contests
Preferred logo placement on tournament promotions
Prominent sponsor signage at one of the above sponsorship locations
Recognition at the post-tournament reception
Opportunity to provide sponsor branded items in player swag bags
Opportunity for promotional exhibit at the tournament

The Toro: Cigars & Pars Contest Sponsor with Team
$3,000

9 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

THE TORO: CIGARS & PARS CONTEST SPONSOR
One (1) golf foursome
Swag package for each golfer

All on course golf contests
Logo placement on tournament promotions
Contest sponsor hole signage
Recognition at the post-tournament event
Opportunity to provide Contest Sponsor branded items in player swag bags
First come, first serve choice of contest sponsorship:

The Robusto: Hole Sponsor with Team
$2,000

9 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

THE ROBUSTO: HOLE SPONSOR WITH TEAM
One (1) golf foursome
Swag package for each golfer

All on course golf contests
On-course sponsor signage

Add a donation for Cigars And Pars Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!