Cigars for Scholars

Hosted by
About this event
General Admission grants access to an upscale evening of cigars, fellowship, and networking in support of a powerful cause. Enjoy a refined atmosphere while connecting with professionals and community leaders.
All proceeds benefit scholarship and youth development initiatives, helping invest in the next generation.
VIP guests will receive access to a reserved VIP experience along with a specially curated gift bag featuring premium cigar accessories, a hand-rolled cigar, liquor nips, Shelton D. Redden Lodge #139 keepsakes, and additional specialty items designed to enhance the evening.
Enjoy a more intimate atmosphere, elevated networking opportunities, and the satisfaction of knowing your support directly contributes to scholarships and youth development initiatives for the next generation.
Unable to attend but still want to make an impact? The Scholarship Supporter tier allows you to contribute directly to our mission from anywhere.
Your donation goes toward funding scholarships and youth development initiatives, helping empower the next generation through education and opportunity. While you may not be present, your support is felt—and it matters.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!