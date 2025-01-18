Hosted by

Center For Independent Living Of Northwest Fla Inc

About this event

Sales closed

CILNWF 45th Anniversary Sapphire Soiree Silent Auction

Pick-up location

21 S Tarragona St, Pensacola, FL 32502, USA

Live Oak Cigar Humidor item
Live Oak Cigar Humidor item
Live Oak Cigar Humidor item
Live Oak Cigar Humidor
$2,200

Starting bid

A handcrafted luxury cigar humidor by Live Oak, designed to preserve your finest cigars in perfect condition. An impressive centerpiece for any cigar aficionado’s collection, blending craftsmanship and function. Fair Market Value: $5,000. Donated by: Niceville Slabs & Cookies.

Blue Trek E-Bike item
Blue Trek E-Bike item
Blue Trek E-Bike item
Blue Trek E-Bike
$1,500

Starting bid

Cruise the coast or conquer your commute with this premium blue Trek electric bike. Featuring long battery life, sleek design, and top-tier performance, it’s perfect for city rides or beach adventures. Fair Market Value: $3,800. Donated by: TREK.

Blackstone 28” Grill + Tools item
Blackstone 28” Grill + Tools item
Blackstone 28” Grill + Tools
$75

Starting bid

Backyard BBQs just got hotter! This 28” Blackstone grill includes a grill tool basket — perfect for the pitmaster in your life. Fair Market Value: $250. Donated by: Grawi Family

Total Body Transformation Package item
Total Body Transformation Package item
Total Body Transformation Package
$1,000

Starting bid

Jumpstart your glow-up with 3 months of expert weight loss coaching, 12 Evolve body contouring treatments, and 3 photofacial sessions to smooth, tighten, and refresh your skin. Transform your confidence from the inside out! Fair Market Value: $2,750. Donated by: Pensacola Better Bodies

Vince Gill Signed Guitar item
Vince Gill Signed Guitar item
Vince Gill Signed Guitar item
Vince Gill Signed Guitar
$500

Starting bid

Own a piece of country music history! This guitar, signed by Vince Gill, comes with a certificate of authenticity. A perfect collector’s item for music lovers or a showstopping display piece. Fair Market Value: $1,500. Donated by: Grawi Family

Beau Rivage 2-Night Stay + $200 Dining item
Beau Rivage 2-Night Stay + $200 Dining item
Beau Rivage 2-Night Stay + $200 Dining item
Beau Rivage 2-Night Stay + $200 Dining
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy two luxurious nights at the Beau Rivage Resort in Biloxi, MS, with a $200 food and beverage credit. Indulge in fine dining, spa treatments, or try your luck at the casino — a perfect Gulf Coast getaway. Fair Market Value: $700. Donated by: Beau Rivage.

6-Month YMCA Membership + Swag item
6-Month YMCA Membership + Swag
$100

Starting bid

Membership for 2 adults & dependents, includes hat & fanny pack.Stay active and healthy with a 6-month family membership for 2 adults and dependents, including a YMCA hat and fanny pack. Enjoy fitness classes, swimming, and fun for the whole family. Valid at Downtown Pensacola location only. Fair Market Value: $500. Donated by: YMCA.

Framed Nina Fritz Art: 'Yesterday and Today' item
Framed Nina Fritz Art: 'Yesterday and Today'
$100

Starting bid

Add elegance to your home with this framed original artwork by renowned local artist Nina Fritz. A stunning piece celebrating timeless beauty and artistic talent. Fair Market Value: $450. Donated by: Jan Miller & Frames by Design

Private Dinner by Chef Mike DeSorbo item
Private Dinner by Chef Mike DeSorbo item
Private Dinner by Chef Mike DeSorbo
$150

Starting bid

An unforgettable culinary experience! Chef Mike DeSorbo will prepare a private dining experience, bringing fine dining directly to your home. Fair Market Value: $400. Donated by: Culinary Productions.

Adore You Salon Gift Basket + $125 Cert. item
Adore You Salon Gift Basket + $125 Cert. item
Adore You Salon Gift Basket + $125 Cert.
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a self-care day with a gift basket full of hair and skin goodies, plus a $125 services certificate. Perfect for treating yourself or gifting glam! Fair Market Value: $300. Donated by: Adore.

IP Biloxi 1-Night Stay + $50 Dinner item
IP Biloxi 1-Night Stay + $50 Dinner item
IP Biloxi 1-Night Stay + $50 Dinner item
IP Biloxi 1-Night Stay + $50 Dinner
$75

Starting bid

A relaxing overnight stay at the IP Casino Resort Spa in Biloxi, complete with a $50 dining credit. Gaming, dining, and comfort await! Fair Market Value: $250. Donated by: IP Biloxi.

Drip Parlor IV Drip item
Drip Parlor IV Drip item
Drip Parlor IV Drip
$75

Starting bid

Revitalize your body with an IV treatment of your choice from Drip Parlor. Designed to support hydration, immunity, or recovery. Fair Market Value: $225. Donated by: Drip Parlor.

Graze Craze Charcuterie Board #1 item
Graze Craze Charcuterie Board #1 item
Graze Craze Charcuterie Board #1 item
Graze Craze Charcuterie Board #1
$50

Starting bid

A gift certificate for one large charcuterie board, packed with gourmet meats, cheeses, and accoutrements. Perfect for parties or date night! Fair Market Value: $215. Donated by: Graze Craze.

Graze Craze Charcuterie Board #2 item
Graze Craze Charcuterie Board #2 item
Graze Craze Charcuterie Board #2 item
Graze Craze Charcuterie Board #2
$50

Starting bid

A gift certificate for one large charcuterie board, packed with gourmet meats, cheeses, and accoutrements. Perfect for parties or date night! Fair Market Value: $215. Donated by: Graze Craze.

Roomba item
Roomba
$50

Starting bid

Let this smart robot vacuum take care of the floors for you. Ideal for pet owners or busy households. Fair Market Value: $200. Donated by: Sparklight Advertising.

Massage + Hyperbaric Chamber Session #1 item
Massage + Hyperbaric Chamber Session #1 item
Massage + Hyperbaric Chamber Session #1
$50

Starting bid

Unwind with a 60-minute therapeutic massage and a soft hyperbaric oxygen chamber session. A wellness power duo! Fair Market Value: $220. Donated by: Henry Chiropractic.

Massage + Hyperbaric Chamber Session #2 item
Massage + Hyperbaric Chamber Session #2 item
Massage + Hyperbaric Chamber Session #2
$50

Starting bid

Unwind with a 60-minute therapeutic massage and a soft hyperbaric oxygen chamber session. A wellness power duo! Fair Market Value: $220. Donated by: Henry Chiropractic.

Massage + Hyperbaric Chamber Session #3 item
Massage + Hyperbaric Chamber Session #3 item
Massage + Hyperbaric Chamber Session #3
$50

Starting bid

Unwind with a 60-minute therapeutic massage and a soft hyperbaric oxygen chamber session. A wellness power duo! Fair Market Value: $220. Donated by: Henry Chiropractic.

Pensacola Opera Season Subscription item
Pensacola Opera Season Subscription item
Pensacola Opera Season Subscription
$50

Starting bid

Two season subscriptions to Pensacola Opera. A beautiful gift for the music lover in your life. Fair Market Value: $200. Donated by: Pensacola Opera

Bundle of Joy Baby Basket item
Bundle of Joy Baby Basket item
Bundle of Joy Baby Basket item
Bundle of Joy Baby Basket
$75

Starting bid

A sweet gift set with a crocheted baby blanket, hand-knitted 6-month sweater, toddler books, and a $50 Walmart gift card. Fair Market Value: $200. Donated by: Jan Miller

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