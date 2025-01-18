CILNWF 45th Anniversary Sapphire Soiree Silent Auction

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A handcrafted luxury cigar humidor by Live Oak, designed to preserve your finest cigars in perfect condition. An impressive centerpiece for any cigar aficionado’s collection, blending craftsmanship and function. Fair Market Value: $5,000. Donated by: Niceville Slabs & Cookies.
Starting bid
Cruise the coast or conquer your commute with this premium blue Trek electric bike. Featuring long battery life, sleek design, and top-tier performance, it’s perfect for city rides or beach adventures. Fair Market Value: $3,800. Donated by: TREK.
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Backyard BBQs just got hotter! This 28” Blackstone grill includes a grill tool basket — perfect for the pitmaster in your life. Fair Market Value: $250. Donated by: Grawi Family
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Jumpstart your glow-up with 3 months of expert weight loss coaching, 12 Evolve body contouring treatments, and 3 photofacial sessions to smooth, tighten, and refresh your skin. Transform your confidence from the inside out! Fair Market Value: $2,750. Donated by: Pensacola Better Bodies
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Own a piece of country music history! This guitar, signed by Vince Gill, comes with a certificate of authenticity. A perfect collector’s item for music lovers or a showstopping display piece. Fair Market Value: $1,500. Donated by: Grawi Family
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Enjoy two luxurious nights at the Beau Rivage Resort in Biloxi, MS, with a $200 food and beverage credit. Indulge in fine dining, spa treatments, or try your luck at the casino — a perfect Gulf Coast getaway. Fair Market Value: $700. Donated by: Beau Rivage.
Starting bid
Membership for 2 adults & dependents, includes hat & fanny pack.Stay active and healthy with a 6-month family membership for 2 adults and dependents, including a YMCA hat and fanny pack. Enjoy fitness classes, swimming, and fun for the whole family. Valid at Downtown Pensacola location only. Fair Market Value: $500. Donated by: YMCA.
Starting bid
Add elegance to your home with this framed original artwork by renowned local artist Nina Fritz. A stunning piece celebrating timeless beauty and artistic talent. Fair Market Value: $450. Donated by: Jan Miller & Frames by Design
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An unforgettable culinary experience! Chef Mike DeSorbo will prepare a private dining experience, bringing fine dining directly to your home. Fair Market Value: $400. Donated by: Culinary Productions.
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Enjoy a self-care day with a gift basket full of hair and skin goodies, plus a $125 services certificate. Perfect for treating yourself or gifting glam! Fair Market Value: $300. Donated by: Adore.
Starting bid
A relaxing overnight stay at the IP Casino Resort Spa in Biloxi, complete with a $50 dining credit. Gaming, dining, and comfort await! Fair Market Value: $250. Donated by: IP Biloxi.
Starting bid
Revitalize your body with an IV treatment of your choice from Drip Parlor. Designed to support hydration, immunity, or recovery. Fair Market Value: $225. Donated by: Drip Parlor.
Starting bid
A gift certificate for one large charcuterie board, packed with gourmet meats, cheeses, and accoutrements. Perfect for parties or date night! Fair Market Value: $215. Donated by: Graze Craze.
Starting bid
A gift certificate for one large charcuterie board, packed with gourmet meats, cheeses, and accoutrements. Perfect for parties or date night! Fair Market Value: $215. Donated by: Graze Craze.
Starting bid
Let this smart robot vacuum take care of the floors for you. Ideal for pet owners or busy households. Fair Market Value: $200. Donated by: Sparklight Advertising.
Starting bid
Unwind with a 60-minute therapeutic massage and a soft hyperbaric oxygen chamber session. A wellness power duo! Fair Market Value: $220. Donated by: Henry Chiropractic.
Starting bid
Unwind with a 60-minute therapeutic massage and a soft hyperbaric oxygen chamber session. A wellness power duo! Fair Market Value: $220. Donated by: Henry Chiropractic.
Starting bid
Unwind with a 60-minute therapeutic massage and a soft hyperbaric oxygen chamber session. A wellness power duo! Fair Market Value: $220. Donated by: Henry Chiropractic.
Starting bid
Two season subscriptions to Pensacola Opera. A beautiful gift for the music lover in your life. Fair Market Value: $200. Donated by: Pensacola Opera
Starting bid
A sweet gift set with a crocheted baby blanket, hand-knitted 6-month sweater, toddler books, and a $50 Walmart gift card. Fair Market Value: $200. Donated by: Jan Miller
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