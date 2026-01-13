Cimarron Summer Opera Theatre Camp Registration 2026

Hosted by
About this event
At check out you will be asked to make a contribution to keep the platform free. If you do not wish to make this contribution, you can select other and enter 0 as the amount.
At check out you will be asked to make a contribution to keep the platform free. If you do not wish to make this contribution, you can select other and enter 0 as the amount.
At check out you will be asked to make a contribution to keep the platform free. If you do not wish to make this contribution, you can select other and enter 0 as the amount.
If you will be enrolling more than four campers, contact [email protected] to set up the correct price rate.
At check out you will be asked to make a contribution to keep the platform free. If you do not wish to make this contribution, you can select other and enter 0 as the amount.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!