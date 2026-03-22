Cinchana - Yugadi - Sponsorship

About this event
•Brand Name Along with Event Title (Example: “Your Brand presents Cinchana Yugadi 2026”)
•Event Sponsorship for Yugadi & May Monthly Event (Cinchana hosts monthly events/activities)
•Exclusive Category Rights (No competitor brand promotion in any of the sponsorship levels)
•Logo/Business Name will be displayed in a noticeable size in all communications (Messages, emails, Flyers, Poster, Tri-folds)
•5 Minutes Stage Time during the Yugadi Event
•1 Promotional Message per Month in our community WhatsApp group (320+ recipients) until June
•2 exclusive advertising email to 600+ email recipients
•Premium Stall Space at the event
•Videos/Promos Displayed on Big Screen during the event
•In-person recognition on stage during the event
•2 adult and 2 kids tickets are included for the event
•Advertisement in our annual Cinchana Magazine (Half page) (expected to be launched from this year)
•Exclusive Category Rights (No competitor brand promotion)
•Logo/Business Name will be displayed in Medium size in all communications (Messages, emails, Flyers, Poster, Tri-folds)
•2 Minutes Stage Time during the Yugadi Event
•1 Promotional Message per Month in our community WhatsApp group (320+ recipients) until June
•1 exclusive advertising email to 600+ email recipients
•Premium Stall Space at the event
•Videos/Promos Displayed on Big Screen during the event
•In-person recognition on stage during the event
•2 adult and 2 kids tickets are included for the event
•Advertisement in our annual Cinchana Magazine (Bigger size) (expected to be launched from this year)
Logo/Business Name will be displayed in Small size in all communications (Messages, emails, Flyers, Poster, Tri-folds)
2 Promotional Message in our community WhatsApp group until the Yugadi event
Premium Stall Space at the event
Videos/Promos Displayed on Big Screen during the event
2 adult tickets are included for the event
Advertisement in our annual Cinchana Magazine (Small space) (expected to be launched from this year)
Logo/Business Name will be displayed in Small sized digital communications only (Messages, emails)
1 Promotional Message in our community WhatsApp group until the Yugadi event
Premium Stall Space at the event
Videos/Promos Displayed on Big Screen during the event
•Bring your own table and marketing materials
•Only 4 ft table is allowed
•Cinchana will provide you the space agreed
•Stalls/Booths to be ready by 12PM on April 18th
•Presentation time : 1PM to 5PM
•More traffic between : 1PM to 2PM and 4PM to 5PM
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!