Cinchana - Yugadi - Sponsorship

•Brand Name Along with Event Title (Example: “Your Brand presents Cinchana Yugadi 2026”)

•Event Sponsorship for Yugadi & May Monthly Event (Cinchana hosts monthly events/activities)

•Exclusive Category Rights (No competitor brand promotion in any of the sponsorship levels)

•Logo/Business Name will be displayed in a noticeable size in all communications (Messages, emails, Flyers, Poster, Tri-folds)

•5 Minutes Stage Time during the Yugadi Event

•1 Promotional Message per Month in our community WhatsApp group (320+ recipients) until June

•2 exclusive advertising email to 600+ email recipients

•Premium Stall Space at the event

•Videos/Promos Displayed on Big Screen during the event

•In-person recognition on stage during the event

•2 adult and 2 kids tickets are included for the event

•Advertisement in our annual Cinchana Magazine (Half page) (expected to be launched from this year)