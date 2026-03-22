Cinchana

Hosted by

Cinchana

About this event

Cinchana - Yugadi - Sponsorship

4200 N University Blvd

Middletown, OH 45042, USA

Title Sponsor
$1,500

•Brand Name Along with Event Title (Example: “Your Brand presents Cinchana Yugadi 2026”)

•Event Sponsorship for Yugadi & May Monthly Event (Cinchana hosts monthly events/activities)

•Exclusive Category Rights (No competitor brand promotion in any of the sponsorship levels)

•Logo/Business Name will be displayed in a noticeable size in all communications (Messages, emails, Flyers, Poster, Tri-folds)

•5 Minutes Stage Time during the Yugadi Event

•1 Promotional Message per Month in our community WhatsApp group (320+ recipients) until June 

•2 exclusive advertising email to 600+ email recipients 

•Premium Stall Space at the event

•Videos/Promos Displayed on Big Screen during the event

•In-person recognition on stage during the event

•2 adult and 2 kids tickets are included for the event

•Advertisement in our annual Cinchana Magazine (Half page) (expected to be launched from this year)

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

•Exclusive Category Rights (No competitor brand promotion)

•Logo/Business Name will be displayed in Medium size in all communications (Messages, emails, Flyers, Poster, Tri-folds)

•2 Minutes Stage Time during the Yugadi Event

•1 Promotional Message per Month in our community WhatsApp group (320+ recipients) until June 

•1 exclusive advertising email to 600+ email recipients 

•Premium Stall Space at the event

•Videos/Promos Displayed on Big Screen during the event

•In-person recognition on stage during the event

•2 adult and 2 kids tickets are included for the event

•Advertisement in our annual Cinchana Magazine (Bigger size) (expected to be launched from this year)

Silver Sponsorship
$600

Logo/Business Name will be displayed in Small size in all communications (Messages, emails, Flyers, Poster, Tri-folds)

2 Promotional Message in our community WhatsApp group until the Yugadi event

Premium Stall Space at the event

Videos/Promos Displayed on Big Screen during the event

2 adult tickets are included for the event

Advertisement in our annual Cinchana Magazine (Small space) (expected to be launched from this year)

Bronze Sponsorship
$300

Logo/Business Name will be displayed in Small sized digital communications only (Messages, emails)

1 Promotional Message in our community WhatsApp group until the Yugadi event

Premium Stall Space at the event

Videos/Promos Displayed on Big Screen during the event

Only Stalls/Booths
$100

•Bring your own table and marketing materials 

•Only 4 ft table is allowed 

•Cinchana will provide you the space agreed 

•Stalls/Booths to be ready by 12PM on April 18th

•Presentation time : 1PM to 5PM

•More traffic between : 1PM to 2PM and 4PM to 5PM 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!