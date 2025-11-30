Cincinnati Junior Rollergirls

Winter 2026 Cincinnati Junior Roller Derby Skater Dues

Winter 2026 Skater Dues: Monday Only
$150

Skater dues:

$150 for Monday Night Skaters

Winter 2026 Skater Dues: Plus Tuesday
$75

Skater dues:

$75.00 for Tuesday Night Skaters (L3 only)

Winter 2026 Skater Dues: Sibling Monday Only
$130

Skater Dues: $130.00 for Monday Night Skaters (sibling)


Winter 2026 Skater Dues: Sibling Plus Tuesday
$65

Skater Dues: $65.00 for Tuesday Night Skaters (sibling)

Winter 2026 Skater Dues-Credit Applied
Pay what you can

This should only be used if your dues notification included a credit that should be applied to your skaters account. Enter the amount due you received via email from the Leadership Team, this amount includes a credit applied to your account.

Drop-in Daily Rate
$15

For skaters from other leagues to drop-in for a single practice

