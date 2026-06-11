Cincinnati Lions 4th Putt-Putt for a Cause

About this event
This sponsor level will receive a yard sign, their logo on our event banner, opportunity to bring promotional materials, and they will be thanked by name in event follow-up emails. 2 twosomes included ($100 value).
Sponsors at this tier will have their logo(s) on a Friends of the Lions banner, thanking them for their help. They will be thanked by name in event follow-up emails. They will also receive one twosome entry ($50 value).
Sponsors at this tier will have their logo(s) on a Friends of the Lions banner and the banner at the “closest to the target” challenge, thanking them for their help.
Sponsors who donate a minimum of $50 will be made “sponsors” of one of the holes during the event. Signage will be provided at each hole displaying the sponsors.
Includes 2 tickets - these include (for each player) putt-putt, burger or hotdog, fries, and drink
Includes 1 ticket - this includes putt-putt, burger or hotdog, fries, and drink
Pre-pay for two mulligan tickets to be used on the course
Pre-pay for a foot of yarn. Similar to how this works in golf scramble events. Example: If a ball is 3" from a hole, the two-some may cut 3" off the yarn and have the remaining 9" to use in the same way on future holes until no yarn remains.
Pre-pay for a hole-in-one ticket. On a designated hole of the scramble, players can pay an additional $2 per chance. Winners will split the pot.
Pre-pay for two shots at closest to a target on the range.
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