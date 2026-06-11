Three colorful putters and two golf balls rest on a green, artificial turf surface.
Cincinnati Host Lions Club

Hosted by

Cincinnati Host Lions Club

About this event

Cincinnati Lions 4th Putt-Putt for a Cause

9941 Reading Rd

Cincinnati, OH 45241, USA

Lunch Sponsor
$700

This sponsor level will receive a yard sign, their logo on our event banner, opportunity to bring promotional materials, and they will be thanked by name in event follow-up emails. 2 twosomes included ($100 value).

Eagle Sponsor
$250

Sponsors at this tier will have their logo(s) on a Friends of the Lions banner, thanking them for their help. They will be thanked by name in event follow-up emails. They will also receive one twosome entry ($50 value).

Birdie Sponsor
$100

Sponsors at this tier will have their logo(s) on a Friends of the Lions banner and the banner at the “closest to the target” challenge, thanking them for their help.

Hole Sponsor
$50

Sponsors who donate a minimum of $50 will be made “sponsors” of one of the holes during the event. Signage will be provided at each hole displaying the sponsors.

Two-some tickets
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 tickets - these include (for each player) putt-putt, burger or hotdog, fries, and drink

Single ticket
$20

Includes 1 ticket - this includes putt-putt, burger or hotdog, fries, and drink

Mulligan
$5

Pre-pay for two mulligan tickets to be used on the course

Foot of Yarn
$5

Pre-pay for a foot of yarn. Similar to how this works in golf scramble events. Example: If a ball is 3" from a hole, the two-some may cut 3" off the yarn and have the remaining 9" to use in the same way on future holes until no yarn remains.

Hole in One
$2

Pre-pay for a hole-in-one ticket. On a designated hole of the scramble, players can pay an additional $2 per chance. Winners will split the pot.

Closest to the Pin
$5

Pre-pay for two shots at closest to a target on the range.

Add a donation for Cincinnati Host Lions Club

$

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