Cincinnati Music Theatre 2026-2027 Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
Studio Series Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Fifth Third Theater
English Lit: From Page to Stage: September 4 - 12, 2026
*Print Deadline: August 14, 2026
Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.
CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.
Full Color 5"x8" vertical ad placed within digital program. In-person attendance reach of up to 800 attendees.
Digital Playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show close.
Studio Series Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Fifth Third Theater
English Lit: From Page to Stage: September 4 - 12, 2026
*Print Deadline: August 14, 2026
Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.
CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.
Full Color 5"x4" vertical ad placed within digital program. In-person attendance reach of up to 800 attendees.
Digital Playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show close.
Studio Series Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Fifth Third Theater
English Lit: From Page to Stage: September 4 - 12, 2026
*Print Deadline: August 14, 2026
Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.
CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.
Four (4) tickets to the performance of your choice
Exclusive Program Benefits:
Mainstage Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Jarson-Kaplan Theater
SpongeBob the Musical: November 13-21, 2026
*Print Deadline: Friday, October 23, 2026
Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.
CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.
Full Color 5"x8" vertical ad placed within our printed and digital program.
Digital Playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show close. Playbill is distributed to nearly 3,500 attendees and a digital playbill.
Mainstage Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Jarson-Kaplan Theater
SpongeBob the Musical: November 13-21, 2026
*Print Deadline: Friday, October 23, 2026
Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.
CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.
Full Color 5"x4" vertical ad placed within our printed and digital program.
Digital Playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show close. Playbill is distributed to nearly 3,500 attendees and a digital playbill.
Mainstage Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Jarson-Kaplan Theater
SpongeBob the Musical: November 13-21, 2026
*Print Deadline: Friday, October 23, 2026
Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.
CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.
Put your brand in the spotlight both on and off the stage with visibility that extends beyond the final curtain.
Benefits include:
Studio Series Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Fifth Third Theater
In Harmony: An Original Cabaret Experience: January 29 - February 6, 2027
*Print Deadline: January 8, 2027
Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.
CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.
Full Color 5"x8" vertical ad placed within digital program. In-person attendance reach of up to 800 attendees.
Digital Playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show close.
Studio Series Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Fifth Third Theater
In Harmony: An Original Cabaret Experience: January 29 - February 6, 2027
*Print Deadline: January 8, 2027
Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.
CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.
Full Color 5"x4" vertical ad placed within digital program. In-person attendance reach of up to 800 attendees.
Digital Playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show close.
Studio Series Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Fifth Third Theater
In Harmony: An Original Cabaret Experience: January 29 - February 6, 2027
*Print Deadline: January 8, 2027
Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.
CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.
Studio Series Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Fifth Third Theater
It's a Small World: A Sherman Brothers Revue: March 19 - 27, 2027
*Print Deadline: February 26, 2027
Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.
CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.
Full Color 5"x8" vertical ad placed within digital program. In-person attendance reach of up to 800 attendees.
Digital Playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show close.
Studio Series Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Fifth Third Theater
It's a Small World: A Sherman Brothers Revue: March 19 - 27, 2027
*Print Deadline: February 26, 2027
Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.
CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.
Full Color 5"x4" vertical ad placed within digital program. In-person attendance reach of up to 800 attendees.
Digital Playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show close.
Studio Series Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Fifth Third Theater
It's a Small World: A Sherman Brothers Revue: March 19 - 27, 2027
*Print Deadline: February 26, 2027
Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.
CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.
Four (4) tickets to the performance of your choice
Exclusive Program Benefits:
Mainstage Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Jarson-Kaplan Theater
School of Rock the Musical: May 7-15, 2027
*Print Deadline: April 16, 2027
Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.
CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.
Full Color 5"x8" vertical ad placed within digital program. In-person attendance reach of up to 800 attendees.
Digital Playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show close.
Mainstage Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Jarson-Kaplan Theater
School of Rock the Musical: May 7-15, 2027
*Print Deadline: April 16, 2027
Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.
CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.
Full Color 5"x4" vertical ad placed within digital program. In-person attendance reach of up to 800 attendees.
Digital Playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show close.
Mainstage Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Jarson-Kaplan Theater
School of Rock the Musical: May 7-15, 2027
*Print Deadline: April 16, 2027
Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.
CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!