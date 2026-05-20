Cincinnati Music Theatre 2026-2027 Sponsorship Opportunities

Exclusive to only one show sponsor

Premier recognition across all platforms, positioning your organization as the leading partner for this production

Acknowledgment in social media campaigns, press coverage, and promotional communications

Logo featured on printed lobby display with notation as Show Sponsor

Logo on Aronoff kiosk posters (commitment due 8 weeks before opening)

Logo placement on table-top tents at each guest table

Digital logo inclusion on program cover as Show Sponsor

Digital logo inclusion on the inside production page as Show Sponsor

Digital full-page ad (5x8) on the back cover of the program (Digital playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show closes)

Pre-show recognition during each performance of the production run

Two (2) Tickets to the performance of your choice.

Studio Series Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Fifth Third Theater

English Lit: From Page to Stage: September 4 - 12, 2026

*Print Deadline: August 14, 2026





Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.

CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.