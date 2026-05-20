Cincinnati Music Theatre

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Cincinnati Music Theatre

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Cincinnati Music Theatre 2026-2027 Sponsorship Opportunities

650 Walnut St

Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA

English Lit Studio Series Show Sponsor item
English Lit Studio Series Show Sponsor
$500
Available until Aug 14
  • Exclusive to only one show sponsor
  • Premier recognition across all platforms, positioning your organization as the leading partner for this production
  • Acknowledgment in social media campaigns, press coverage, and promotional communications
  • Logo featured on printed lobby display with notation as Show Sponsor
  • Logo on Aronoff kiosk posters (commitment due 8 weeks before opening)
  • Logo placement on table-top tents at each guest table
  • Digital logo inclusion on program cover as Show Sponsor
  • Digital logo inclusion on the inside production page as Show Sponsor
  • Digital full-page ad (5x8) on the back cover of the program (Digital playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show closes)
  • Pre-show recognition during each performance of the production run
  • Two (2) Tickets to the performance of your choice.

Studio Series Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Fifth Third Theater

English Lit: From Page to Stage: September 4 - 12, 2026

*Print Deadline: August 14, 2026


Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.

CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.

English Lit Supporting Sponsor Ad: Full Page (5x8) item
English Lit Supporting Sponsor Ad: Full Page (5x8)
$75
Available until Aug 14

Full Color 5"x8" vertical ad placed within digital program. In-person attendance reach of up to 800 attendees.


Digital Playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show close.


Studio Series Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Fifth Third Theater

English Lit: From Page to Stage: September 4 - 12, 2026

*Print Deadline: August 14, 2026


Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.

CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.

SpongeBob Supporting Sponsor Ad: Half Page (5x4) item
SpongeBob Supporting Sponsor Ad: Half Page (5x4)
$50
Available until Aug 14

Full Color 5"x4" vertical ad placed within digital program. In-person attendance reach of up to 800 attendees.


Digital Playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show close.


Studio Series Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Fifth Third Theater

English Lit: From Page to Stage: September 4 - 12, 2026

*Print Deadline: August 14, 2026


Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.

CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.

SpongeBob Mainstage Show Sponsor item
SpongeBob Mainstage Show Sponsor
$2,000
Available until Oct 23
  • Exclusive to only one show sponsor
  • Premier recognition across all platforms, positioning your organization as the leading partner for this production
  • Acknowledgment in social media campaigns, press coverage, and promotional communications
  • Logo on Aronoff kiosk posters (commitment due 8 weeks before opening)
  • Logo/name placement in our full-color printed playbill (distributed to thousands and archived digitally) with a print reach potential of 3,500 attendees
  • Logo featured on printed lobby display with notation as Show Sponsor
  • On-site recognition during each performance of the production run

Four (4) tickets to the performance of your choice

Exclusive Program Benefits:

  • Logo featured on the program cover as Show Presenting Sponsor
  • Logo included on the inside production page
  • Full page ad on the back cover (5x8) for maximum visibility
  • Digital full-page ad (5x8) on the back cover of the program (Digital playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show closes)

Mainstage Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Jarson-Kaplan Theater

SpongeBob the Musical: November 13-21, 2026

*Print Deadline: Friday, October 23, 2026


Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.

CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.

SpongeBob Supporting Sponsor Ad: Full Page (5x8) item
SpongeBob Supporting Sponsor Ad: Full Page (5x8)
$250
Available until Oct 23

Full Color 5"x8" vertical ad placed within our printed and digital program.


Digital Playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show close. Playbill is distributed to nearly 3,500 attendees and a digital playbill.


Mainstage Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Jarson-Kaplan Theater

SpongeBob the Musical: November 13-21, 2026

*Print Deadline: Friday, October 23, 2026


Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.

CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.

SpongeBob Supporting Sponsor Ad: Half Page (5x4) item
SpongeBob Supporting Sponsor Ad: Half Page (5x4)
$150
Available until Oct 23

Full Color 5"x4" vertical ad placed within our printed and digital program.


Digital Playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show close. Playbill is distributed to nearly 3,500 attendees and a digital playbill.


Mainstage Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Jarson-Kaplan Theater

SpongeBob the Musical: November 13-21, 2026

*Print Deadline: Friday, October 23, 2026


Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.

CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.

SpongeBob T-Shirt Sponsor item
SpongeBob T-Shirt Sponsor
$400
Available until Aug 14

Put your brand in the spotlight both on and off the stage with visibility that extends beyond the final curtain.

Benefits include:

  • Company logo featured in a single-color black imprint on the back of the official show T-shirt alongside the Cincinnati Music Theatre logo and show artwork
  • Recognition as a Show T-Shirt Sponsor on Cincinnati Music Theatre's Facebook and Instagram pages for 'Thank You' post, including company tagging when available
  • Full-color half-page (4" × 5") advertisement in the official show playbill
  • Permanent placement of your playbill advertisement in the online playbill archive on the Cincinnati Music Theatre website, providing lasting visibility after the production concludes.
In Harmony Studio Series Show Sponsor item
In Harmony Studio Series Show Sponsor
$500
Available until Jan 8
  • Exclusive to only one show sponsor
  • Premier recognition across all platforms, positioning your organization as the leading partner for this production
  • Acknowledgment in social media campaigns, press coverage, and promotional communications
  • Logo featured on printed lobby display with notation as Show Sponsor
  • Logo on Aronoff kiosk posters (commitment due 8 weeks before opening)
  • Logo placement on table-top tents at each guest table
  • Digital logo inclusion on program cover as Show Sponsor
  • Digital logo inclusion on the inside production page as Show Sponsor
  • Digital full-page ad (5x8) on the back cover of the program (Digital playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show closes)
  • Pre-show recognition during each performance of the production run
  • Two (2) Tickets to the performance of your choice.

Studio Series Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Fifth Third Theater

In Harmony: An Original Cabaret Experience: January 29 - February 6, 2027

*Print Deadline: January 8, 2027


Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.

CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.

In Harmony Supporting Sponsor Ad: Full Page (5x8) item
In Harmony Supporting Sponsor Ad: Full Page (5x8)
$75
Available until Jan 8

Full Color 5"x8" vertical ad placed within digital program. In-person attendance reach of up to 800 attendees.


Digital Playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show close.


Studio Series Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Fifth Third Theater

In Harmony: An Original Cabaret Experience: January 29 - February 6, 2027

*Print Deadline: January 8, 2027


Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.

CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.

In Harmony Supporting Sponsor Ad: Half Page (5x4) item
In Harmony Supporting Sponsor Ad: Half Page (5x4)
$50
Available until Jan 8

Full Color 5"x4" vertical ad placed within digital program. In-person attendance reach of up to 800 attendees.


Digital Playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show close.


Studio Series Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Fifth Third Theater

In Harmony: An Original Cabaret Experience: January 29 - February 6, 2027

*Print Deadline: January 8, 2027


Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.

CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.

It's A Small World Studio Series Show Sponsor item
It's A Small World Studio Series Show Sponsor
$500
Available until Feb 26
  • Exclusive to only one show sponsor
  • Premier recognition across all platforms, positioning your organization as the leading partner for this production
  • Acknowledgment in social media campaigns, press coverage, and promotional communications
  • Logo featured on printed lobby display with notation as Show Sponsor
  • Logo on Aronoff kiosk posters (commitment due 8 weeks before opening)
  • Logo placement on table-top tents at each guest table
  • Digital logo inclusion on program cover as Show Sponsor
  • Digital logo inclusion on the inside production page as Show Sponsor
  • Digital full-page ad (5x8) on the back cover of the program (Digital playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show closes)
  • Pre-show recognition during each performance of the production run
  • Two (2) Tickets to the performance of your choice.

Studio Series Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Fifth Third Theater

It's a Small World: A Sherman Brothers Revue: March 19 - 27, 2027

*Print Deadline: February 26, 2027


Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.

CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.

It's A Small World Supporting Sponsor Ad: Full Page (5x8) item
It's A Small World Supporting Sponsor Ad: Full Page (5x8)
$75
Available until Feb 26

Full Color 5"x8" vertical ad placed within digital program. In-person attendance reach of up to 800 attendees.


Digital Playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show close.


Studio Series Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Fifth Third Theater

It's a Small World: A Sherman Brothers Revue: March 19 - 27, 2027

*Print Deadline: February 26, 2027


Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.

CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.

In Harmony Supporting Sponsor Ad: Half Page (5x4) item
In Harmony Supporting Sponsor Ad: Half Page (5x4)
$50
Available until Feb 26

Full Color 5"x4" vertical ad placed within digital program. In-person attendance reach of up to 800 attendees.


Digital Playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show close.


Studio Series Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Fifth Third Theater

It's a Small World: A Sherman Brothers Revue: March 19 - 27, 2027

*Print Deadline: February 26, 2027


Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.

CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.

School of Rock MainStage Show Sponsor item
School of Rock MainStage Show Sponsor
$2,000
Available until Apr 16
  • Exclusive to only one show sponsor
  • Premier recognition across all platforms, positioning your organization as the leading partner for this production
  • Acknowledgment in social media campaigns, press coverage, and promotional communications
  • Logo on Aronoff kiosk posters (commitment due 8 weeks before opening)
  • Logo/name placement in our full-color printed playbill (distributed to thousands and archived digitally) with a print reach potential of 3,500 attendees
  • Logo featured on printed lobby display with notation as Show Sponsor
  • On-site recognition during each performance of the production run

Four (4) tickets to the performance of your choice

Exclusive Program Benefits:

  • Logo featured on the program cover as Show Presenting Sponsor
  • Logo included on the inside production page
  • Full page ad on the back cover (5x8) for maximum visibility
  • Digital full-page ad (5x8) on the back cover of the program (Digital playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show closes)

Mainstage Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Jarson-Kaplan Theater

School of Rock the Musical: May 7-15, 2027

*Print Deadline: April 16, 2027


Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.

CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.

School of Rock Supporting Sponsor Ad: Full Page (5x8) item
School of Rock Supporting Sponsor Ad: Full Page (5x8)
$250
Available until Apr 16

Full Color 5"x8" vertical ad placed within digital program. In-person attendance reach of up to 800 attendees.


Digital Playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show close.


Mainstage Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Jarson-Kaplan Theater

School of Rock the Musical: May 7-15, 2027

*Print Deadline: April 16, 2027


Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.

CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.

School of Rock Supporting Sponsor Ad: Half Page (5x4) item
School of Rock Supporting Sponsor Ad: Half Page (5x4)
$150
Available until Apr 16

Full Color 5"x4" vertical ad placed within digital program. In-person attendance reach of up to 800 attendees.


Digital Playbill remains in our show archive on our website even after show close.


Mainstage Productions - Aronoff Center for the Arts Jarson-Kaplan Theater

School of Rock the Musical: May 7-15, 2027

*Print Deadline: April 16, 2027


Pricing is per Production. This platform is free for CMT. Please select $0 for the fee coverage on the final step to avoid fees for your company. Any fees paid goes to Zeffy and not CMT. Submission deadline varies by production.

CMT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to enriching the Greater Cincinnati community through accessible, high-quality theatre. Your sponsorship directly supports this mission.

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