Cincinnati Racing

Offered by

Cincinnati Racing

About the memberships

Cincinnati Racing's X PHX Partnership

QCR X PHX Aluminum Tier
$1,000

No expiration

Your Partnership Includes the following deliverables due by 12/31/2026

Logo on Website

Announcement Post

1 Dedicated PHX Post

Tagged in Race Car posts

Small logo on the car

1,000 PHX cans circulated

1 Weekend Pit Access Tickets

PHX Stickers and Merch distributed

End of Season Exposure Report

Collaboration with Brand Ambassadors

Attendance in the following events:

  • CAMPUS INVOLVEMENT FAIR
    • AUGUST 22
  • UC HOMECOMING PARADE
    • OCTOBER 26
  • PRE-RACE SEASON AUTOCROSS
  • PRE-RACE SEASON MID-OHIO SPORTS CAR COURSE
  • ROAD ATLANTA, GEORGIA
    • JULY 31-AUG
  • NCM MOTORSPORTS PARK, KENTUCKY
    • SEPTEMBER 4-6TH
  • HOMESTEAD MIAMI, FLORIDA
    • DECEMBER 18-20TH


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