Cincinnati Racing's X PHX Partnership

Your Partnership Includes the following deliverables due by 12/31/2026
Logo on Website
Announcement Post
1 Dedicated PHX Post
Tagged in Race Car posts
Small logo on the car
1,000 PHX cans circulated
1 Weekend Pit Access Tickets
PHX Stickers and Merch distributed
End of Season Exposure Report
Collaboration with Brand Ambassadors
Attendance in the following events:
- CAMPUS INVOLVEMENT FAIR
- UC HOMECOMING PARADE
- PRE-RACE SEASON AUTOCROSS
- PRE-RACE SEASON MID-OHIO SPORTS CAR COURSE
- ROAD ATLANTA, GEORGIA
- NCM MOTORSPORTS PARK, KENTUCKY
- HOMESTEAD MIAMI, FLORIDA
Your Partnership Includes the following deliverables due by 12/31/2026
Logo on Website
Announcement Post
1 Dedicated PHX Post
Tagged in Race Car posts
Small logo on the car
1,000 PHX cans circulated
1 Weekend Pit Access Tickets
PHX Stickers and Merch distributed
End of Season Exposure Report
Collaboration with Brand Ambassadors
Attendance in the following events:
- CAMPUS INVOLVEMENT FAIR
- UC HOMECOMING PARADE
- PRE-RACE SEASON AUTOCROSS
- PRE-RACE SEASON MID-OHIO SPORTS CAR COURSE
- ROAD ATLANTA, GEORGIA
- NCM MOTORSPORTS PARK, KENTUCKY
- HOMESTEAD MIAMI, FLORIDA