Cincinnati Riverfront Volksmarch Group

Offered by

Cincinnati Riverfront Volksmarch Group

About the memberships

Cincinnati Riverfront Volksmarch Group's and Those German Guys Memberships

Cincinnati Riverfront Volksmarch Group Membership
$7

Renews monthly

includes walk donation, passport, special price for monthly walk bier and pretzel offers. Invitation to all Cincinnati Riverfront Volksmarch Group special events with presale ticket offers. Private and VIP events

Those German Guys Membership
$7

Renews monthly

During Those German Guys Events at Moerlein Lager House

Special bier prices

Special pretzel and bier cheese price

Discount on Event Merch

Pre-sale on our events

VIP and drink package upgrades at select events. Members only


Cincinnati Volksmarch and Those German Guys Combo Membership
$11

Renews monthly

Benefits of both memberships for one low price

Add a donation for Cincinnati Riverfront Volksmarch Group

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!