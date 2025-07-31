Cincinnati Riverfront Volksmarch Group's and Those German Guys Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
includes walk donation, passport, special price for monthly walk bier and pretzel offers. Invitation to all Cincinnati Riverfront Volksmarch Group special events with presale ticket offers. Private and VIP events
Renews monthly
During Those German Guys Events at Moerlein Lager House
Special bier prices
Special pretzel and bier cheese price
Discount on Event Merch
Pre-sale on our events
VIP and drink package upgrades at select events. Members only
Renews monthly
Benefits of both memberships for one low price
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!