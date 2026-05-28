Cincinnati Section Black Family Reunion Weekend Volunteer Sign Up (copy)

About this event
We need 8 volunteers to sign up as ushers at First Corinthian Baptist Church for the Speakers Event
We need 5 volunteers to assist with unloading and setting up our NCNW/DH Pavilion tents. This process may take up to 3 hours, and you will check in with Arnita Henderson
Saturday 9 am Black Family Reunion Parade, Walkers will distribute candy and NCNW / GHW flyers and allow public to scan membership QRC. Walkers will also carry NCNW Banner & do dance in front of announcer booth. Michelle Renee Norflee is the NCNW captain for the parade.
Saturday 9 am BFR Parade Riders will replenish candy and NCNW/ GHW flyers for walkers. Michelle Renee Norflee is the NCNW captain for the parade.
Participants will stand along route and cheer for NCNW. Michelle Renee Norflee is the NCNW captain for the parade.
You will report to sister Arnita Henderson and her Captains for the day at 9am. You may be responsible for setting up both tents with all required equipment, supplies, gear, documents, and games. You will place tablecloths on tables, and assist with decorating both tents. You will fill Dr. Height Pavilion water station with ice and water bottles. Additional tasks may be required.
We need 4 volunteers to work in the Dr. Height Pavilion. You will greet guests and assist with water and produce distribution. You will help keep an eye on seniors and help with games and activities, along with additional tasks for sister Arnita and keep the flow going.
We need 4 volunteers to work in the Dr. Height Pavilion. You will greet guests and assist with water and produce distribution. You will help keep an eye on seniors and help with games and activities, along with additional tasks for sister Arnita and keep the flow going.
We need 4 volunteers to work in the membership tent. Duties include greeting guests and signing them up for membership, voter registration along with engaging them in GHW games. Kathy Hankerson / Melanie Moon will be your lead check in.
We need 4 volunteers to work in the membership tent. Duties include greeting guests and signing them up for membership, voter registration along with engaging them in GHW games. Kathy Hankerson/ Melanie Moon will be your lead check in.
We need 4 volunteers to work in the Dr. Height Pavilion. You will greet guests and assist with water and produce distribution. You will help keep an eye on seniors and help with games and activities, along with additional tasks for sister Arnita and keep the flow going.
We need 8 volunteers to work in the Dr. Height Pavilion and assist with the cake contest. Volunteers will assist with the setup, greeting participants, registration, labeling cake entries, assisting judges, serving samples, monitoring voting, distributing awards, and helping with cleanup
We need 4 volunteers to work in the membership tent. Duties include greeting guests and signing them up for membership, voter registration along with engaging them in GHW games. Kathy Hankerson/ Melanie Moon will be your lead check in.
We need 4 volunteers to work in the membership tent. Duties include greeting guests and signing them up for membership, voter registration along with engaging them in GHW games. Kathy Hankerson / Melanie Moon will be your lead check in.
8 Volunteers will assist with receiving the produce delivery truck on Saturday morning and transporting produce to the DH Senior Pavilion and helping bag for community distribution. Volunteers should be prepared for light lifting, teamwork, and helping ensure a smooth and organized giveaway for attendees
6 Volunteers will assist with setting up bingo area, distributing cards and supplies, helping participants, calling out numbers, calling out winner's numbers for verification and handing out prizes. Volunteers will also assist with cleanup at the end of the game.
We invite all members to participate in a fun and gentle Chair Yoga Session with Melanie. No special equipment or experience is needed. Everyone is welcome!!
Grab a seat and join us for wellness, fellowship, and fun!
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