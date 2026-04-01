Cinco De LifeGate Silent Auction

Enjoy an unforgettable day on one of Atlanta’s premier private courses with this exclusive foursome at Atlanta Country Club. Known for its pristine fairways, challenging layout, and beautiful setting along the Chattahoochee River, this is a rare opportunity to experience a top-tier golf destination.





Tee times are available Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday outside of the member window, offering a relaxed and enjoyable pace of play. A forecaddie—provided by the club—is required for the round (fee not included), adding a professional touch to elevate your experience.





Perfect for a client outing, friends’ golf day, or treating yourself to a bucket-list round.





Value: $1,200