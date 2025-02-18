CINCO DE MAYO VENDORS 2025

Includes (1) 10 x 10 Tent (1) table and (2) chairs in the Community Partners Zone. Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.
HCCH Member: Business Brand/Craft Vendor
$300
10 left!
Includes (1) 10 x 10 Tent and (1) table. Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.
Non-Member: Business Brand/Craft Vendor
$350
10 left!
🌟 Special Offer: Join HCCH Today! 🌟 Application includes HCCH individual membership ($75 Value)
HCCH Member: Pop-Up Food Vendor
$400
10 left!
Includes (1) 10 x 10 Tent and (1) table in the Community Partners Zone. Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.
Non-Member Pop-Up Food Vendor
$450
10 left!
🌟 Special Offer: Join HCCH Today! 🌟 Application includes HCCH individual membership ($75 Value)
HCCH Member Food Truck
$500
10 left!
Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.
Non-Member Food Truck
$550
10 left!
🌟 Special Offer: Join HCCH Today! 🌟 Application includes HCCH individual membership ($75 Value)
