Cinco de Mayo 2026

Hosted by
About this event
* One space is allocated per car. Vehicles must be registered before the event. If additional cars are joining you, please share this link with them. Spaces are limited. Please note that same-day registration is not permitted under any circumstances.
Event hours are 10:00am to 5:30pm. All pre-registered cars are expected to be ready by 8:30am. No leaving until after 5:00pm. Please clean up your area once finished.
No refunds. All sales are final.
* One space is allocated per car. Vehicles must be registered before the event. If additional cars are joining you, please share this link with them. Spaces are limited. Please note that same-day registration is not permitted under any circumstances.
Event hours are 10:00am to 5:30pm. All pre-registered cars are expected to be ready by 8:30am. No leaving until after 5:00pm. Please clean up your area once finished.
No refunds. All sales are final.
* The 10' x 10' food truck space, Booth, table, and chairs not included* Vendors may NOT sell sodas or water!** (Alianza de Hayward raises funds by selling sodas and water). Alameda County food permit, are NOT included. Generators must be located directly behind the booth. Event hours are 10:00am to 5:30pm. All vendors are expected to be ready by 9:45am. No tear-downs until after 5:00pm. All vehicles must be in parking lots. Please clean up your area once finished, and ask for information about grease disposal areas. No refunds. All sales are final.Vendors MUST demonstrate proof of permits required by the Environmental Health department in order to participate the day of the event.
* The 10' x 10' vendor space, Booth, table, and chairs not included* Vendors may NOT sell sodas or water!** (Alianza de Hayward raises funds by selling sodas and water). Alameda County food permit, are NOT included. Generators must be located directly behind the booth. Event hours are 10:00am to 5:30pm. All vendors are expected to be ready by 9:45am. No tear-downs until after 5:00pm. All vehicles must be in parking lots. Please clean up your area once finished, and ask for information about grease disposal areas. No refunds. All sales are final.
* The 10' x 10' vendor space, Booth, table, and chairs not included* Vendors may NOT sell sodas or water!** (Alianza de Hayward raises funds by selling sodas and water). Alameda County food permit, are NOT included. Generators must be located directly behind the booth. Event hours are 10:00am to 5:30pm. All vendors are expected to be ready by 9:45am. No tear-downs until after 5:00pm. All vehicles must be in parking lots. Please clean up your area once finished, and ask for information about grease disposal areas. No refunds. All sales are final.
* The 10' x 10' vendor space, Booth, table, and chairs not included* Vendors may NOT sell sodas or water!** (Alianza de Hayward raises funds by selling sodas and water). Alameda County food permit, are NOT included. Generators must be located directly behind the booth. Event hours are 10:00am to 5:30pm. All vendors are expected to be ready by 9:45am. No tear-downs until after 5:00pm. All vehicles must be in parking lots. Please clean up your area once finished, and ask for information about grease disposal areas. No refunds. All sales are final.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!