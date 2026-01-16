Cinco de Mayo 2026

* The 10' x 10' food truck space, Booth, table, and chairs not included* Vendors may NOT sell sodas or water!** (Alianza de Hayward raises funds by selling sodas and water). Alameda County food permit, are NOT included. Generators must be located directly behind the booth. Event hours are 10:00am to 5:30pm. All vendors are expected to be ready by 9:45am. No tear-downs until after 5:00pm. All vehicles must be in parking lots. Please clean up your area once finished, and ask for information about grease disposal areas. No refunds. All sales are final.Vendors MUST demonstrate proof of permits required by the Environmental Health department in order to participate the day of the event.