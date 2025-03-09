Cinco de Mayo Vendors 2025 - Application

Includes (1) 10 x 10 Tent and (1) table in the Community Partners Zone. Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.
HCCH Member: Non-Food Vendor/Crafter
$300
Includes (1) 10 x 10 Tent and (1) table. Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.
Non-Member Non-Food Vendor/Crafter
$350
Includes (1) 10 x 10 Tent and (1) table. Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.
HCCH Member: Pop-Up Food Vendor
$400
Includes (1) 10 x 10 Tent and (1) table in the Community Partners Zone. Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.
Non-Member Pop-Up Food Vendor
$450
Includes (1) 10 x 10 Tent and (1) table. Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.
HCCH Member Food Truck
$500
Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.
Non-Member Food Truck
$550
Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.
