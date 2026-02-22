Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce Hawaii

Hosted by

Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce Hawaii

About this event

Cinco de Mayo: Vendor/Sponsorship 2026

91-1621 Keoneula Blvd

Ewa Beach, HI 96706, USA

Title Sponsorship Package
$10,000

Premier Branding & Category Exclusivity

  • Exclusive “Presented By” recognition

    Cinco de Mayo presented by [Your Company Name]

  • Largest logo placement on all event materials (print & digital)
  • Logo on VIP section signage
  • Logo on event page on the website
  • Featured recognition in press releases
  • Mention in all event directory listings (min 5)
  • Recognition in all media, radio, and press mentions
  • Minimum 4 dedicated social media features (must be used before end of year)
  • Prime booth placement (premium location) with option of hosted activation by the HCCH
  • Opportunity to address attendees from main stage (5 minutes)
  • Banner placement at main stage
  • Branded signage at bar or entertainment area
  • Branded VIP lounge naming rights
  • 12 VIP event tickets
  • First right of renewal for 2027 event

Ideal For: Major brands seeking maximum exposure, media visibility, and exclusive positioning at a high-attendance cultural celebration.

Keiki Zone Sponsor
$7,500

Enhanced Brand Exposure & Premium Placement

  • Branded Keiki Zone (may include banners, promotional items, or other branding opportunities)
  • Premium 10x10 pr 20x20 booth placement (high-traffic area)
  • Banner placement around venue
  • Opportunity to provide branded promotional items in VIP section
  • 8 VIP event tickets
  • Opportunity to speak on stage (2–3 minutes)
  • Prominent logo placement on all marketing materials
  • Featured recognition in press releases
  • Mention in all event directory listings related to the Keiki Zone (min 5)
  • Dedicated social media spotlight post

Ideal For: Businesses wanting elevated exposure and direct brand alignment with one of Oʻahu’s largest multicultural events.

Lowrider Zone Sponsorship
$3,500

Brand Visibility & On-Site Presence

  • Branded zone
  • Company banner displayed in Lowrider Zone
  • Logo placement on event flyer and digital promotions including social media
  • Logo placement on event website
  • Verbal recognition from stage (min 3 times)
  • 10x10 vendor booth space including 2 chairs and a table
  • 4 VIP event tickets
  • 2 Dedicated social media posts to be used before end of year.

Ideal For: Small to mid-sized businesses seeking strong community visibility and direct customer engagement.

Family Zone Sponsorship
$3,500

Brand Visibility & On-Site Presence

  • Branded zone
  • Company banner displayed in the family zone
  • Logo placement on event flyer and digital promotions including social media
  • Logo placement on event website
  • Verbal recognition from stage (min 3 times)
  • 10x10 vendor booth space including 2 chairs and a table
  • 4 VIP event tickets
  • 2 Dedicated social media posts to be used before end of year.

Ideal For: Small to mid-sized businesses seeking strong community visibility and direct customer engagement.

EARLY BIRD PRICING: Craft Vendor
$350
Available until Apr 4

Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.


Includes Booth, 6ft table and 2 chairs.

EARLY BIRD PRICING: HCCH Member Food Vendor (Pop-Up)
$450
Available until Apr 4

Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.


Includes Booth, 6ft table and 2 chairs.


Please make sure to read the full vendor and venue rules.


*Event must be plastic-free, and that

reusable or compostable serve ware complying with requirements above must be used. Ensure that all vendors use either reusable or 100% BPI certified compostable/biodegradable serveware for their food distribution and that plastic bottled beverages, utensils, and other plastic serveware are not allowed. A contact for local distributor that sells 100% BPI certified compostable products will be available on the application.

EARLY BIRD PRICING: Non-Member Food Vendor (Pop-Up)
$500
Available until Apr 4

Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.


Includes Booth, 6ft table and 2 chairs.


Please make sure to read the full vendor and venue rules.


*Event must be plastic-free, and that

reusable or compostable serve ware complying with requirements above must be used. Ensure that all vendors use either reusable or 100% BPI certified compostable/biodegradable serveware for their food distribution and that plastic bottled beverages, utensils, and other plastic serveware are not allowed. A contact for local distributor that sells 100% BPI certified compostable products will be available on the application.

EARLY BIRD PRICING: Non-Member Food Truck
$550
Available until Apr 4

Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.


Includes 1 or 2 picnic table for guests to enjoy in front of your food truck.


Please make sure to read the full vendor and venue rules.


*Event must be plastic-free, and that

reusable or compostable serve ware complying with requirements above must be used. Ensure that all vendors use either reusable or 100% BPI certified compostable/biodegradable serveware for their food distribution and that plastic bottled beverages, utensils, and other plastic serveware are not allowed. A contact for local distributor that sells 100% BPI certified compostable products will be available on the application.

EARLY BIRD PRICING: HCCH Member Non-Profit / Community Org
$200
Available until Apr 4

Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.


Includes Booth, 6ft table and 2 chairs.


Please make sure to read the full vendor and venue rules.


*Event must be plastic-free, and that

reusable or compostable serve ware complying with requirements above must be used. Ensure that all vendors use either reusable or 100% BPI certified compostable/biodegradable serveware for their food distribution and that plastic bottled beverages, utensils, and other plastic serveware are not allowed. A contact for local distributor that sells 100% BPI certified compostable products will be available on the application.

EARLY BIRD: Non-Member Non-Profit / Community Org
$250
Available until Apr 4

Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.


Includes Booth, 6ft table and 2 chairs.


Please make sure to read the full vendor and venue rules.


*Event must be plastic-free, and that

reusable or compostable serve ware complying with requirements above must be used. Ensure that all vendors use either reusable or 100% BPI certified compostable/biodegradable serveware for their food distribution and that plastic bottled beverages, utensils, and other plastic serveware are not allowed. A contact for local distributor that sells 100% BPI certified compostable products will be available on the application.

EARLY BIRD: HCCH Member Small Business
$300
Available until Apr 4

Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.


Includes Booth, 6ft table and 2 chairs.


Please make sure to read the full vendor and venue rules.


*Event must be plastic-free, and that

reusable or compostable serve ware complying with requirements above must be used. Ensure that all vendors use either reusable or 100% BPI certified compostable/biodegradable serveware for their food distribution and that plastic bottled beverages, utensils, and other plastic serveware are not allowed. A contact for local distributor that sells 100% BPI certified compostable products will be available on the application.

EARLY BIRD: Non-Member Small Business
$350
Available until Apr 4

Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.


Includes Booth, 6ft table and 2 chairs.


Please make sure to read the full vendor and venue rules.


*Event must be plastic-free, and that

reusable or compostable serve ware complying with requirements above must be used. Ensure that all vendors use either reusable or 100% BPI certified compostable/biodegradable serveware for their food distribution and that plastic bottled beverages, utensils, and other plastic serveware are not allowed. A contact for local distributor that sells 100% BPI certified compostable products will be available on the application.

