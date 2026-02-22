Cinco de Mayo: Vendor/Sponsorship 2026

Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.





Includes 1 or 2 picnic table for guests to enjoy in front of your food truck.





Please make sure to read the full vendor and venue rules.





*Event must be plastic-free, and that

reusable or compostable serve ware complying with requirements above must be used. Ensure that all vendors use either reusable or 100% BPI certified compostable/biodegradable serveware for their food distribution and that plastic bottled beverages, utensils, and other plastic serveware are not allowed. A contact for local distributor that sells 100% BPI certified compostable products will be available on the application.