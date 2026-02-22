Cinco de Mayo: Vendor/Sponsorship 2026

Hosted by
Premier Branding & Category Exclusivity
Cinco de Mayo presented by [Your Company Name]
Ideal For: Major brands seeking maximum exposure, media visibility, and exclusive positioning at a high-attendance cultural celebration.
Enhanced Brand Exposure & Premium Placement
Ideal For: Businesses wanting elevated exposure and direct brand alignment with one of Oʻahu’s largest multicultural events.
Brand Visibility & On-Site Presence
Ideal For: Small to mid-sized businesses seeking strong community visibility and direct customer engagement.
Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.
Includes Booth, 6ft table and 2 chairs.
Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.
Includes Booth, 6ft table and 2 chairs.
Please make sure to read the full vendor and venue rules.
*Event must be plastic-free, and that
reusable or compostable serve ware complying with requirements above must be used. Ensure that all vendors use either reusable or 100% BPI certified compostable/biodegradable serveware for their food distribution and that plastic bottled beverages, utensils, and other plastic serveware are not allowed. A contact for local distributor that sells 100% BPI certified compostable products will be available on the application.
Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.
Includes 1 or 2 picnic table for guests to enjoy in front of your food truck.
Please make sure to read the full vendor and venue rules.
*Event must be plastic-free, and that
reusable or compostable serve ware complying with requirements above must be used. Ensure that all vendors use either reusable or 100% BPI certified compostable/biodegradable serveware for their food distribution and that plastic bottled beverages, utensils, and other plastic serveware are not allowed. A contact for local distributor that sells 100% BPI certified compostable products will be available on the application.
Vendor must provide their own generator, lighting and trash receptacle.
Includes Booth, 6ft table and 2 chairs.
Please make sure to read the full vendor and venue rules.
*Event must be plastic-free, and that
reusable or compostable serve ware complying with requirements above must be used. Ensure that all vendors use either reusable or 100% BPI certified compostable/biodegradable serveware for their food distribution and that plastic bottled beverages, utensils, and other plastic serveware are not allowed. A contact for local distributor that sells 100% BPI certified compostable products will be available on the application.
