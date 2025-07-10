Cincysmiles Foundation

Hosted by

Cincysmiles Foundation

About this event

CincySmiles Foundation 3rd Annual Garden Gala

4949 Tealtown Rd

Milford, OH 45150, USA

General Admission
$120

Join us for an elegant evening under the autumn stars! Your General Admission ticket grants you full access to the Fall Garden Gala, including:

  • Gourmet Seasonal Fare: Heavy hors d'oeuvres and food stations featuring local fall flavors.
  • Open Bar: A selection of local craft beers, wines, and our signature "Smiles" cocktail.
  • Live Entertainment: Access to the main garden stage for live music and guest speakers.
  • Silent Auction & Raffles: Access to our curated collection of luxury items and local experiences.
VIP Admission
$150

Elevate your gala experience with the VIP treatment. In addition to all General Admission perks, VIP guests enjoy:

  • VIP Reception: Early entry for a private cocktail hour.
  • Dedicated Seating: Access to premium assigned seating.
  • Valet Parking: Complimentary valet service at the garden entrance.
  • Commemorative Gift: A curated CincySmiles gift to take home.
Table (seats 8)
$1,200

The ultimate way to host your friends, family, or colleagues while maximizing your impact for CincySmiles. This package includes:

  • Reserved Priority Seating: A beautifully decorated, private table for 8 guests in a prime location.
  • Recognition: Your name or company logo featured in the digital program and on table signage.
  • VIP Access: All 8 guests receive full VIP benefits, including early entry and valet parking.
Add a donation for Cincysmiles Foundation

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