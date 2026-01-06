CinDay Nepalese Community

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CinDay Nepalese Community

About this event

CinDay PingPong & Chess Tournament 2026 - Feb 21

5950 Mason Montgomery Rd

Mason, OH 45040, USA

Pingpong Single & Double Tournament Only
$25

Starts 10 Am sharp
Doubles tournament pairs will be drafted by the CinDay Organizing Committee with the aim of creating balanced teams to ensure fair competition and encourage broader participation.

CinDay will establish clear draft rules to ensure a fair and transparent drafting process. The doubles category is included with a fun-focused approach to promote engagement and maximize participation.

Chess Tournament
$10

Tournament starts 10 AM sharp


10 + 5 (Rapid Chess)

10 minutes per player + 5 seconds per move

Why this method is chosen :

  • Relaxed pace — good for kids, adults, and beginners
  • Increment prevents losses purely due to panic time-outs
  • Games finish in 25–35 minutes
    (more details will be provided later)

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