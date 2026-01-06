CinDay PingPong & Chess Tournament 2026 - Feb 21

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About this event
Starts 10 Am sharp
Doubles tournament pairs will be drafted by the CinDay Organizing Committee with the aim of creating balanced teams to ensure fair competition and encourage broader participation.
CinDay will establish clear draft rules to ensure a fair and transparent drafting process. The doubles category is included with a fun-focused approach to promote engagement and maximize participation.
10 minutes per player + 5 seconds per move
Why this method is chosen :
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