Cinderella the Musical

Hosted by
About this event
The early bird gets the worm! Get your ticket now before prices go up on July 25.
Tickets are General Admission, seating will be first-come, first-served. We are finalizing our venue location at this time and will email all ticket holders with the final location.
Tickets are General Admission, seating will be first-come, first-served. We are finalizing our venue location at this time and will email all ticket holders with the final location.
VIP tickets will receive reserved, front row seating and photo opportunities with the cast after the show!
Tickets are General Admission, seating will be first-come, first-served. We are finalizing our venue location at this time and will email all ticket holders with the final location.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!