A sparkling glass slipper with a silhouette of Cinderella inside rests on a purple, misty background with the title "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" in stylized lettering.
Performing Arts Center Of Temple Terrace Inc

Hosted by

Performing Arts Center Of Temple Terrace Inc

About this event

Cinderella the Musical

General Admission - Early Bird
$20
Available until Jul 24

The early bird gets the worm! Get your ticket now before prices go up on July 25.


Tickets are General Admission, seating will be first-come, first-served. We are finalizing our venue location at this time and will email all ticket holders with the final location.

General Admission
$25

Tickets are General Admission, seating will be first-come, first-served. We are finalizing our venue location at this time and will email all ticket holders with the final location.

VIP Access
$40

VIP tickets will receive reserved, front row seating and photo opportunities with the cast after the show!


Tickets are General Admission, seating will be first-come, first-served. We are finalizing our venue location at this time and will email all ticket holders with the final location.

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