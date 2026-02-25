2026 Season Basket Raffles

About this raffle
After submitting online ticket purchase:
STEP 1 - Receive your physical tickets at the boutique raffle basket display.
STEP 2 - Write your name and phone number on the back of each ticket.
STEP 3 - Place each ticket with your desired basket.
After submitting online ticket purchase:
STEP 1 - Receive your physical tickets at the boutique raffle basket display.
STEP 2 - Write your name and phone number on the back of each ticket.
STEP 3 - Place each ticket with your desired basket.
$
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