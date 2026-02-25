Cinderellas Closet Southwest Ohio

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Cinderellas Closet Southwest Ohio

About this raffle

2026 Season Basket Raffles

Single Raffle Ticket
$5

After submitting online ticket purchase:

STEP 1 - Receive your physical tickets at the boutique raffle basket display.

STEP 2 - Write your name and phone number on the back of each ticket.

STEP 3 - Place each ticket with your desired basket.

Ticket Bundle of 6
$25

After submitting online ticket purchase:

STEP 1 - Receive your physical tickets at the boutique raffle basket display.

STEP 2 - Write your name and phone number on the back of each ticket.

STEP 3 - Place each ticket with your desired basket.

Add a donation for Cinderellas Closet Southwest Ohio

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