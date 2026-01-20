Glass Slipper Gala Silent Auction

Escape to the heart of Umbria, Italy for an unforgettable three-night all-inclusive stay at Casa Miedi. Spend your days exploring historic hill towns, lingering over long meals and savoring the peaceful countryside.

• One private guest room for up to 2 people

• Elegant accommodations

• All meals prepared with local, seasonal ingredients

• Guided wine and olive oil tours and tastings of Umbrian region flavors

• Round-trip transfers from local train station