Cinderellas Closet Southwest Ohio
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Cinderellas Closet Southwest Ohio

About this event

Sales closed

Glass Slipper Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

8300 Four Bridges Dr, Liberty Township, OH 45044, USA

Umbrian Farmhouse Retreat, Italy item
Umbrian Farmhouse Retreat, Italy item
Umbrian Farmhouse Retreat, Italy item
Umbrian Farmhouse Retreat, Italy
$1,000

Starting bid

Escape to the heart of Umbria, Italy for an unforgettable three-night all-inclusive stay at Casa Miedi. Spend your days exploring historic hill towns, lingering over long meals and savoring the peaceful countryside.

• One private guest room for up to 2 people
• Elegant accommodations
• All meals prepared with local, seasonal ingredients
• Guided wine and olive oil tours and tastings of Umbrian region flavors
• Round-trip transfers from local train station

The Bourbon Boss Bundle item
The Bourbon Boss Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Command the rackhouse with this powerhouse lineup of five standout bourbons. From Weller’s coveted duo to Four Roses’ smooth small batch, Old Forester’s bold single barrel, and Maker’s Mark Cask Strength, this bundle brings big flavor and serious bragging rights. A true boss move for any bourbon lover.

• Weller Antique 107
• Weller Special Reserve
• Old Forrester Single Barrel
• Four Roses Small Batch Select
• Makers Mark Cask Strength

Date Night – Wine, Dine & Unwind item
Date Night – Wine, Dine & Unwind
$100

Starting bid

Indulge in fine flavors and a cozy overnight escape – your perfect date night awaits!

• SOB/Agave & Rye/Whiskey Yard - $100 Gift Card
• AC Hotel Free One Night Stay

Date Night – The Lux Night Out item
Date Night – The Lux Night Out item
Date Night – The Lux Night Out
$200

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a lavish dinner and a night of pure relaxation.

• Jeff Ruby’s $200 Gift Card
• Lytle Park Hotel One Night Stay includes breakfast for 2

Date Night – Big League Escape item
Date Night – Big League Escape
$150

Starting bid

Hit the pause button and enjoy a getaway that pairs relaxation with big-league excitement – your perfect escape for fun on and off the field.

• 4 View Level Tickets or 2 Terrace Level tickets to watch the Cincinnati Reds.
• AC Hotel Downtown Cincinnati One Night Stay includes breakfast for 2

Karaoke & Cocktail Cruiser item
Karaoke & Cocktail Cruiser item
Karaoke & Cocktail Cruiser
$150

Starting bid

Roll into the party of your dreams with the Karaoke & Cocktail Cruiser — an XL beach wagon packed with everything you need to mix drinks, snack, and sing your heart out. Perfect for backyard bashes, lake days, or living room concerts, this all-in-one rolling party brings the bar and stage to you. Just add friends and roll into the night!

• Portable Karaoke Machine
• 16 Variety of Spirits
• Bar essentials and snacks

Ace Your Day at the Cincinnati Open item
Ace Your Day at the Cincinnati Open
$75

Starting bid

Settle into your seats at the Cincinnati Open and soak up the excitement as top players battle it out on the court at this world-class competition. Finish the day with appetizers and cocktails at S.W. Clybourne Spirits.

• Two 300 Level Tickets – for evening session on August 16
• S.W. Clybourne Spirits gift certificate for $50

Chic & Charming: A Bella Divine Treat item
Chic & Charming: A Bella Divine Treat
$75

Starting bid

Perfect for anyone preparing for prom, a formal event, or a night that calls for unforgettable style. Whether you're searching for the perfect dress or elevating your look with accessories, this gift card lets you create a moment that feels truly divine.

• $250 Gift Card from Bella Divine at Liberty Center

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!