Glass Slipper Gala Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Escape to the heart of Umbria, Italy for an unforgettable three-night all-inclusive stay at Casa Miedi. Spend your days exploring historic hill towns, lingering over long meals and savoring the peaceful countryside.
• One private guest room for up to 2 people
• Elegant accommodations
• All meals prepared with local, seasonal ingredients
• Guided wine and olive oil tours and tastings of Umbrian region flavors
• Round-trip transfers from local train station
Starting bid
Command the rackhouse with this powerhouse lineup of five standout bourbons. From Weller’s coveted duo to Four Roses’ smooth small batch, Old Forester’s bold single barrel, and Maker’s Mark Cask Strength, this bundle brings big flavor and serious bragging rights. A true boss move for any bourbon lover.
• Weller Antique 107
• Weller Special Reserve
• Old Forrester Single Barrel
• Four Roses Small Batch Select
• Makers Mark Cask Strength
Starting bid
Indulge in fine flavors and a cozy overnight escape – your perfect date night awaits!
• SOB/Agave & Rye/Whiskey Yard - $100 Gift Card
• AC Hotel Free One Night Stay
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a lavish dinner and a night of pure relaxation.
• Jeff Ruby’s $200 Gift Card
• Lytle Park Hotel One Night Stay includes breakfast for 2
Starting bid
Hit the pause button and enjoy a getaway that pairs relaxation with big-league excitement – your perfect escape for fun on and off the field.
• 4 View Level Tickets or 2 Terrace Level tickets to watch the Cincinnati Reds.
• AC Hotel Downtown Cincinnati One Night Stay includes breakfast for 2
Starting bid
Roll into the party of your dreams with the Karaoke & Cocktail Cruiser — an XL beach wagon packed with everything you need to mix drinks, snack, and sing your heart out. Perfect for backyard bashes, lake days, or living room concerts, this all-in-one rolling party brings the bar and stage to you. Just add friends and roll into the night!
• Portable Karaoke Machine
• 16 Variety of Spirits
• Bar essentials and snacks
Starting bid
Settle into your seats at the Cincinnati Open and soak up the excitement as top players battle it out on the court at this world-class competition. Finish the day with appetizers and cocktails at S.W. Clybourne Spirits.
• Two 300 Level Tickets – for evening session on August 16
• S.W. Clybourne Spirits gift certificate for $50
Starting bid
Perfect for anyone preparing for prom, a formal event, or a night that calls for unforgettable style. Whether you're searching for the perfect dress or elevating your look with accessories, this gift card lets you create a moment that feels truly divine.
• $250 Gift Card from Bella Divine at Liberty Center
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