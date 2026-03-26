Sponsorship payments - TALS Annual Meeting 2026

This supports the honorarium for one TALS Future Scholars Award winner.

The Future Scholars Program supports the development of master’s degree students who are interested in pursuing a doctorate in an area of study related to leisure studies. The honorarium facilitates the student in attending the Annual Conference on Research and Teaching where they are are paired with a mentor, attend meetings hosted by TALS, and network with leading leisure scholars.





The donating individual and department are recognized verbally at the awards ceremony, the TALS business meeting, and in printed materials.