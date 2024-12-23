Cinema and Mathematics: 2025 Friends of IHES Gala

Exclusive sponsor of the champagne toast and co-branded sponsor of the cocktail hour in collaboration with the platinum sponsor Exclusive early access to the event (30 min prior) for a first drink with the speakers/co-chairs/scientists 3 premier tables for 10 guests for the dinner A renowned scientist at each table Special recognition during the event, which may include either a brief speech or a sponsor-provided video (up to 2 minutes) during the event program. Double full-page advertisement in gala program Company recognition on gala committee listing, and if desired, one representative during gala committee meetings Mention on event press release Logo and acknowledgement in formal invitations Company logo with a link to company’s website on the gala website

Exclusive sponsor of the champagne toast and co-branded sponsor of the cocktail hour in collaboration with the platinum sponsor Exclusive early access to the event (30 min prior) for a first drink with the speakers/co-chairs/scientists 3 premier tables for 10 guests for the dinner A renowned scientist at each table Special recognition during the event, which may include either a brief speech or a sponsor-provided video (up to 2 minutes) during the event program. Double full-page advertisement in gala program Company recognition on gala committee listing, and if desired, one representative during gala committee meetings Mention on event press release Logo and acknowledgement in formal invitations Company logo with a link to company’s website on the gala website

More details...