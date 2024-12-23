Cinema and Mathematics: 2025 Friends of IHES Gala

768 5th Ave

New York, NY 10019, USA

Directors Cut: Premier Package
$125,000
Exclusive sponsor of the champagne toast and co-branded sponsor of the cocktail hour in collaboration with the platinum sponsor Exclusive early access to the event (30 min prior) for a first drink with the speakers/co-chairs/scientists 3 premier tables for 10 guests for the dinner A renowned scientist at each table Special recognition during the event, which may include either a brief speech or a sponsor-provided video (up to 2 minutes) during the event program. Double full-page advertisement in gala program Company recognition on gala committee listing, and if desired, one representative during gala committee meetings Mention on event press release Logo and acknowledgement in formal invitations Company logo with a link to company’s website on the gala website
Executive Producer: Platinum Pacakge
$100,000
Co-branded cocktail hour in collaboration with premier sponsor. 2 premier tables and 1 premium table for 10 guests for the dinner A renowned scientist at each table Photo opportunities with one of the speakers/emcees Special recognition during event Double full-page advertisement in gala program Mention on event press release Logo and acknowledgment in formal invitations Company logo with a link to your website on gala website
Golden Spotlight
$50,000
2 premium tables for 10 guests A renowned scientist at each table Photo opportunities with one of the speakers/emcees Special recognition during event Full page advertisement in gala program Mention on event press release Logo and acknowledgment in formal invitations Company logo with a link to your website on gala website
Silver Screen
$25,000
1 premium table for 10 guests A renowned scientist at each table Special recognition during event Half-page advertisement in gala program Mention on event press release Logo and acknowledgment in formal invitations Company logo with a link to your website on gala website
Supporting Cast
$15,000
1 table for 10 guests A renowned scientist at each table Logo in gala program Logo and acknowledgment in formal invitations and gala website
Cameo Role
$1,500
1 preferred seat Friend listing in gala program
Add a donation for Friends Of The Ihes Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!