Cinema and Mathematics: 2025 Friends of IHES Gala

Exclusive sponsor of the champagne toast and co-branded sponsor of the cocktail hour in collaboration with the platinum sponsor
Exclusive early access to the event (30 min prior) for a first drink with the speakers/co-chairs/scientists
3 premier tables for 10 guests for the dinner
A renowned scientist at each table
Special recognition during the event, which may include either a brief speech or a sponsor-provided video (up to 2 minutes) during the event program.
Double full-page advertisement in gala program
Company recognition on gala committee listing, and if desired, one representative during gala committee meetings
Mention on event press release
Logo and acknowledgement in formal invitations
Company logo with a link to company’s website on the gala website
Executive Producer: Platinum Pacakge
$100,000
Co-branded cocktail hour in collaboration with premier sponsor.
2 premier tables and 1 premium table for 10 guests for the dinner
A renowned scientist at each table
Photo opportunities with one of the speakers/emcees
Special recognition during event
Double full-page advertisement in gala program
Mention on event press release
Logo and acknowledgment in formal invitations
Company logo with a link to your website on gala website
Golden Spotlight
$50,000
2 premium tables for 10 guests
A renowned scientist at each table
Photo opportunities with one of the speakers/emcees
Special recognition during event
Full page advertisement in gala program
Mention on event press release
Logo and acknowledgment in formal invitations
Company logo with a link to your website on gala website
Silver Screen
$25,000
1 premium table for 10 guests
A renowned scientist at each table
Special recognition during event
Half-page advertisement in gala program
Mention on event press release
Logo and acknowledgment in formal invitations
Company logo with a link to your website on gala website
Supporting Cast
$15,000
1 table for 10 guests
A renowned scientist at each table
Logo in gala program
Logo and acknowledgment in formal invitations and gala website
Cameo Role
$1,500
1 preferred seat
Friend listing in gala program
