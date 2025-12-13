Ps 110 K Pta

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Ps 110 K Pta

About this event

CinemaKidz, Spring 2026

124 Monitor St

Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA

Weird Science Television (3rd-5th, Wed)
$900

Register for the Spring 2026 session (Feb - Jun).

Adventure in Animation (K-2nd, Wed)
$900

Register for the Spring 2026 session (Feb - Jun).

Especial Effect Filmmaking (2nd-5th, Fri)
$360

Register for the Spring 2026 session (Feb - Jun).

Extended Day Add-On (Wed)
$90

Extended Day Add-On for the Spring session on Wednesdays (Feb - Jun) until 5:30pm. You must also purchase a registration for the Spring session. This is not available for Fridays.

Wait List (Spring)
Free

Missed out ? Put your name on the Wait List and we'll let you know if a spot opens up.

Add a donation for Ps 110 K Pta

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